Caron Lindsay

Farron and Newby comment on Government defeat over #righttostay

By | Wed 1st March 2017 - 7:02 pm

Tim Farron and Dick Newby responded quickly to the excellent news that the Lords have done the decent thing and defeats the Government over EU Nationals’ right to stay.

The Government now needs to think again over how it treats the millions of EU citizens living in this country.

Theresa May has been stubbornly determined to use EU citizens in the UK as bargaining chips. Today the Lords have told her this is not acceptable. The Government must now secure the future of the millions who are currently being held in limbo by its drive for a hard Brexit.

The Liberal Democrats will stand up to this government and for the people being left behind by Theresa May’s destructive Brexit plan.

Tim added:

This is an embarrassing defeat for the government. Theresa May is failing the three million EU citizens that live in this country. Her Conservative Brexit Government is leaving our friends, neighbours and colleagues in a state of fear.

The Prime Minister must now listen and accept this amendment. I can guarantee that Liberal Democrats will keep trooping through the lobbies time after time, if needed, to defend EU citizens’ rights.

People must not be used as pawns in Theresa May’s dangerous game. Her position leaves lives, families and futures hanging in the balance.

I still feel utterly ashamed by the fact that we had this vote at all – that the Government didn’t instinctively tell EU nationals they had nothing to worry about and guarantee their future.

The story doesn’t end here, though. Next week the amended bill goes back to the Commons. We need an almighty campaign to persuade MPs to keep that amendment in and defeat the government in the Commons. If you haven’t written to your MP, do so right now even if you know for certain, as I do, that they would support the amendment. Let’s fill those inboxes with reasoned, impassioned pleas on behalf of our European friends and colleagues.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarjames 1st Mar - 6:59pm
    NO it's illiberal to put workers that are not British ABOVE THOSE of British citizens. What is this obsession from the left with migrants and...
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 1st Mar - 6:53pm
    Well played the HoL! It is good to see a small outbreak of common sense somewhere in our Parliament
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 1st Mar - 6:50pm
    Glenn, It must truly be a labour of love for you to come on here day after day to promote your illiberal views.. Perhaps I...
  • User AvatarEddie Sammon 1st Mar - 5:56pm
    Many EU migrants are worried about getting deported, even if their immediate family is in the UK. The risk is that a two tier system...
  • User AvatarPaul 1st Mar - 5:55pm
    @Caron - " It also sends out a message that we are a country with morals which doesn’t use people as pawns in a political...
  • User AvatarGlenn 1st Mar - 5:46pm
    Should read interpret