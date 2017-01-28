Caron Lindsay

Farron attacks Theresa May for failing to condemn Donald Trump’s Muslim ban

By | Sat 28th January 2017 - 11:03 pm

We might have hoped that someone sensible would have managed to talk Donald Trump out of actually banning Muslims from the US. After all, even one of the more hawkish Republicans, George HW Bush’s Defence Secretary and W’s Vice President Dick Cheney had condemned it previously. Even Trump’s Vice President was against it before he was for it. He doesn’t seem to listen to reason, though, so today’s news, however disappointing, is not surprising.

What we should expect, though, is for our own Government to condemn something so blatantly discriminatory, e especially when it affects British citizens. One example on tonight’s news was Mo Farah who holds dual nationality with Somalia but who trains in Oregon.

Refusing entry to people if you have evidence that they are actually a threat is one thing, refusing entry to a group of people just because they follow a particular religion or come from a particular country is beyond the pale.

But Theresa May didn’t condemn Trump. She just washed her hands of the whole thing, saying it was up to the Americans what they did.

That wasn’t good enough for Tim Farron:

Theresa May has failed to criticise President Trump for turning away and banning refugees whose only crime is to believe in a different religion.

Not only is this shocking even by her standards, it cannot be allowed to stand. The President’s actions have horrified the world, and this is a moment when she has to show what side she is on.

Perhaps she feels in a weak position on Syrian refugees because her own record on this is so lamentable.

At the press conference she contrived to make the Turkish government look liberal. They said it was wrong to build walls. Rather than fighting to build a world that is open, tolerant and united, Theresa May is dividing the world in a very dangerous way.

If Theresa May would stay in the Single Market none of this humiliation would be necessary.

He added that the Foreign Office should issue urgent advice to British citizens who might be affected by the ban:

No doubt he’ll get the chance to elaborate on these comments on the Andrew Marr Show tomorrow.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Watson 28th Jan - 9:47pm
    @Fiona "as it happens, May was going there to announce a deal to sell fighter jets to Turkey!" A deal which has been struck while...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 28th Jan - 9:46pm
    February will be momentous for all Liberal Democrats. In Parliament as the White Paper and the Bill to activate Article 50 appear, our numerous Peers...
  • User Avatarmalc 28th Jan - 9:37pm
    Just listened to the Sarah Olnay interview with Ian Dale that David Raw refers to: http://www.lbc.co.uk/radio/presenters/iain-dale/iain-lib-dem-mp-in-fiery-exchange-over-turkey/ She had a very difficult time.
  • User Avatarexpats 28th Jan - 9:30pm
    Fiona 28th Jan '17 - 1:00pm...@expats, I know things are grim, but we aren’t at war yet.... The why are we dropping bombs in Syria?...
  • User AvatarJohn Samuel 28th Jan - 9:28pm
    Having turned our back on 27 democracies we need to find some barrel bottoms to scrape.
  • User AvatarGlenn 28th Jan - 9:23pm
    John McHugo, The alternative is not being in the EU. It's no big deal. As for the rest of your argument, it just involves invoking...