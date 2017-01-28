Farron attacks Theresa May for failing to condemn Donald Trump’s Muslim ban

We might have hoped that someone sensible would have managed to talk Donald Trump out of actually banning Muslims from the US. After all, even one of the more hawkish Republicans, George HW Bush’s Defence Secretary and W’s Vice President Dick Cheney had condemned it previously. Even Trump’s Vice President was against it before he was for it. He doesn’t seem to listen to reason, though, so today’s news, however disappointing, is not surprising.

What we should expect, though, is for our own Government to condemn something so blatantly discriminatory, e especially when it affects British citizens. One example on tonight’s news was Mo Farah who holds dual nationality with Somalia but who trains in Oregon.

Refusing entry to people if you have evidence that they are actually a threat is one thing, refusing entry to a group of people just because they follow a particular religion or come from a particular country is beyond the pale.

But Theresa May didn’t condemn Trump. She just washed her hands of the whole thing, saying it was up to the Americans what they did.

That wasn’t good enough for Tim Farron:

Theresa May has failed to criticise President Trump for turning away and banning refugees whose only crime is to believe in a different religion. Not only is this shocking even by her standards, it cannot be allowed to stand. The President’s actions have horrified the world, and this is a moment when she has to show what side she is on. Perhaps she feels in a weak position on Syrian refugees because her own record on this is so lamentable. At the press conference she contrived to make the Turkish government look liberal. They said it was wrong to build walls. Rather than fighting to build a world that is open, tolerant and united, Theresa May is dividing the world in a very dangerous way. If Theresa May would stay in the Single Market none of this humiliation would be necessary.

He added that the Foreign Office should issue urgent advice to British citizens who might be affected by the ban:

No doubt he’ll get the chance to elaborate on these comments on the Andrew Marr Show tomorrow.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings