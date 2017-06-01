Farron challenges May to change Trump’s mind on climate change

Tim Farron has challenged Theresa May to sort out her mate Donald Trump on climate change. After the President announced his intention to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement, the Lib Dem leader told Theresa May:

You have gone to Washington to hold Donald Trump’s hand, now is the time to hold his feet to the fire.

If the special relationship between the Prime Minister and Mr Trump actually exists, it exists for moments like this. We need to make him see sense on climate change.

Prime Minister: if your special relationship with Donald Trump means anything, prove it.