Farron: Don’t train people from countries with bad human rights records at Sandhurst

Tim Farron has called on the Government to stop taking money from states with poor human rights records to train their military officers at the elite Sandhurst training college. He said to the Guardian:

These Sandhurst sheikhs are sitting in our military academies, learning from our best and then taking these things back to regimes that repress their population and trample all over human rights. People will look at this and think why are we selling weapons to Saudi, training Bahrainis and then sitting there while they oppress their population. Shared military training with our allies is a fantastic resource, but it is time to stand up for the values we talk about so much – democracy and human rights. British forces provide some of the best military training in the world, but the privilege to train with our top class troops should be reserved to those foreign armed forces who share our values and our strict adherence to humanitarian law in combat. I believe we need to end to the training of overseas royals from regimes with terrible human rights records at Sandhurst.

The Minister seemed to miss the point in his reply, saying that it was good that overseas officers had British standards of training. But aren’t we then tarnished if those officers are part of a repressive regime?

The article gives an idea of where the officer cadets come from. For example, Saudi Arabia, one of the most repressive regimes in the world, is paying us £54000 to train a small number of officers.

There are also 14 cadets from Bahrain, which saw a particularly draconian approach to the Arab Spring and they continue to use excessive force and torture to quell dissent.