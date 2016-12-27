The Voice

Farron: Labour make a divided and divisive government look half competent

By | Tue 27th December 2016 - 9:11 pm

So, President Obama and his former campaign adviser David Axelrod were chewing the fat about the Labour Party and whether the Democrats could go the same way. Of course, Axelrod knows Labour well, as he was hired to try to get us to love Ed Miliband at the 2015 General Election. That didn’t work out so well.

Axelrod was talking about Labour disintegrating after the defeat, and Obama responded that he didn’t see the Democrats going the same way as Labour after losing the presidency to Donald Trump.

Tim Farron took advantage of the President’s comments to hammer home that it is the Liberal Democrats, not Labour, who provide the competent opposition to the Government. 

When a two term President recognises that Labour has disintegrated it should be a wake-up call. Since the General Election Labour have written the textbook on how to make a divided and divisive government look half competent.

The Conservatives have been through a leadership contest, been forced to ditch their entire economic plan and are now trying to force through a hard Brexit which will wrench Britain out of the single market with only the meaningless phrase of ‘Brexit means Brexit’ as a fig leaf.

And where were Labour? Arguing amongst themselves for months and months on end before carrying on as before.

Labour now embrace Brexit as a ‘great opportunity’ and have failed to challenge this government. The Liberal Democrats are now the only effective opposition to this Conservative Brexit Government, fighting to keep Britain open, tolerant and united.

