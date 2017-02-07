Farron: Lib Dems will not make a pact with Corbyn’s Labour

Tim Farron went to Stoke-on-Trent yesterday to persuade students to register to vote ahead of today’s deadline.

While he was there, he spoke to the Huffington Post. He was asked about reports over the weekend that Labour were seeking an alliance with us in Stoke. Not much chance of that, he said. How can you have a progressive alliance with people who are not progressive?

When asked if Corbyn was keen for a pact, he said: “If he’s doing it he’s doing it via gunboat diplomacy as I only hear it via the media.

“No direct approach has been made at all.” He added: “The notion that we want to be aligned with any of the parties, or stand down in favour of one of the parties, who is backing a hard Brexit – well, what good would that do the national message? What good would that do those people in the country, who I believe to be the majority, who don’t want a hard Brexit.

“How can you have a progressive alliance with somebody who’s not progressive?”

But he was more sympathetic to the idea of working with one Green in particular:

What the Greens did, and what Caroline Lucas personally did, very bravely, made a difference in Richmond Park and my sense is Caroline Lucas herself is clearly a very strong force for good and I want her to continue to be a force for good and in parliament so I don’t rule anything out in terms of us talking in the future.

