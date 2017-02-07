Farron: Lib Dems will not make a pact with Corbyn’s Labour

Tim Farron went to Stoke-on-Trent yesterday to persuade students to register to vote ahead of today’s deadline.
While he was there, he spoke to the Huffington Post. He was asked about reports over the weekend that Labour were seeking an alliance with us in Stoke. Not much chance of that, he said. How can you have a progressive alliance with people who are not progressive?
When asked if Corbyn was keen for a pact, he said: “If he’s doing it he’s doing it via gunboat diplomacy as I only hear it via the media.
“No direct approach has been made at all.”
He added: “The notion that we want to be aligned with any of the parties, or stand down in favour of one of the parties, who is backing a hard Brexit – well, what good would that do the national message? What good would that do those people in the country, who I believe to be the majority, who don’t want a hard Brexit.
“How can you have a progressive alliance with somebody who’s not progressive?”
What the Greens did, and what Caroline Lucas personally did, very bravely, made a difference in Richmond Park and my sense is Caroline Lucas herself is clearly a very strong force for good and I want her to continue to be a force for good and in parliament so I don’t rule anything out in terms of us talking in the future.
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.
I’m completely with Tim on this; Labour are so toxic and tribal that we simply have to fight them everywhere. I would be relaxed about giving Brighton Pavilion a miss at the next general election, and encouraging activists there to get stuck into gaining whatever Lewes looks like after the boundary commission have finished with it.
Agree with Tim and tpfkar
Corbyn did his best to scupper our chances in Richmond Park by insisting there was a Labour candidate, and not even allowing the local Labour party to vote on that. Why would we want to help him now?!