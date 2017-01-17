Farron: May is leading the UK towards a hard Brexit that was never on the ballot paper

Reacting to Theresa May’s Brexit speech, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said:
Theresa May is leading the UK towards a hard Brexit that was never on the ballot paper. This is a theft of democracy, a presumption that the 51.9% of people who voted to leave meant the most extreme version of Brexit available.
The BBC reports further remarks from Tim:
Lib Dem leader Tim Farron says Mrs May has adopted “Nigel Farage’s Brexit plan” which is bad news for the UK, accusing the prime minister of “waving the white flag across the white cliffs of Dover” regarding single market exit.
He says there has been a “theft of democracy” and it is wrong for Parliament to be given a vote on this “stitch-up” and the public not being consulted.
The main points of Theresa May’s speech are:
- She says the UK will leave the single market but seek access to it with barriers or tarrifs
- UK wants bespoke free trade deal with the EU
- MPs and peers to get vote on final Brexit deal
- The UK is to start official process of leaving in EU in March
- The Common Travel area in Ireland will be a priority
- She ruled out a long transitional arrangement but said there could be individual interim arrangements to minimise disruption to certain sectors of the economy.
- The UK will seek a bespoke customs agreement with the EU
Not this again.
The Ballot paper said Leave/Remain. All this hard Brexit/soft Brexit suff is an after the fact attempt by the losing side to undermine the result. It does not wash and it is not going to work.
Will the labour party back this?
Will the supreme court enforce a vote on the triggering of Art50 and will the parliamentary number stack up if they do?
Is Art50 irrevocable?
Still possible slips between cup and lip.
Labour will back this – it’s a straight fight between us and the establishment now.
Soft Brexit is not something Remainers have invented, it was the Leavers’ manifesto, in particular that we could stay in the Single Market.
http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/open-britain-video-single-market-nigel-farage-anna-soubry_uk_582ce0a0e4b09025ba310fce
And more generally that all the co-operation that is in our interests could continue (which is perhaps more like 90% in and 10% out than half in half out.)
Sorry glen and co. The following comments were made before the vote in June
Absolutely nobody is talking about threatening our place in the Single Market
Daniel Hannan MEP
Only a madman would actually leave the market
Owen Paterson MP, Vote Leave backer
Wouldn’t it be terrible if we were really like Norway and Switzerland? Really? They’re rich. They’re happy. They’re self-governing
Nigel Farage, Ukip leader
The Norwegian option, the EEA option, I think that it might be initally attractive for some business people
Matthew Elliot, Vote Leave chief executive
Increasingly, the Norway option looks the best for the UK
Arron Banks, Leave.EU founder
From that BBC link – ‘She [May] says there is a “goodwill on both sides” and the UK and EU can build a partnership beneficial to both of them in a constructive and positive way.’
Is it just me or does that sound as if something that could loosely be described as informal talks have actually been taking place?
Huw Dawsonnames and – ‘Labour will back this – it’s a straight fight between us and the establishment now.’
The EU is the Establishment. What you make of that particular establishment is another question.
It is becoming clear that the top leavers are to use the narrow win for leave as an excuse to bring forward the most extreme anti EU plans. Glen: I dont know what planet you live on or why you are so supportive of the Farage vision of EU/British relations. But this is going to hurt…not the establishment but all those who consider themselves middle or working class. The poll about Labour voters indicates that they voted anti Tory not pro leave or at least not outside the single market. We now have a majority of the population unsupportive of the May/Farage plan. Do our MPs have the interests of their constituents at the forefront of their minds or will they retreat behind the leadership of the extreme right. I am afraid I know.
I totally applaud the Prime Minister`s speech. Brexit means Brexit and this is exactly what I voted for. I am dubious about the transitional periods. Everyone knew that a
“Leave” vote meant exiting the Single Market and the Customs Area.
Why did she wait so long to say this???
Have to say I’m delighted as far as `waving the white flag` is concerned it’s obvious it’s Tim that’s waving the white flag to the British people.
After the huge amount of gruelling debate it’s obvious that if the EU didn’t reform on Labour movement and other issues the only decision would be hard brexit.
The fact is that the Lib Dems are psychologically wedded to a particular view of `no borders Liberalism` that equals being progressive with hyper-institutionalism (ie that thinks that institutional ideology is more importnat than creating new realities) a very regressive and conservative view of the situation and one I may say is highly illiberal and against the usual forward-thinking view of Liberals.
Tim has said that May is `waving the white flag` – I think he’s waving the white flag in front of the working class British people. He’s certainly waving the white flag in front of me.