The Voice

Farron: There is no democratic mandate for a hard brexit

By | Sun 15th January 2017 - 6:51 pm

Tim Farron confirmed that Liberal Democrat MPs will vote against the triggering of Article 50 unless the Government agrees to a referendum on the final deal.

He added that Liberal Democrat peers would submit amendments calling for a referendum.

He was speaking to Andrew Neil on BBC1’s Sunday Politics.

Here are ac couple of clips:

You can watch the whole interview here on the iPlayer.

  • Bill le Breton 15th Jan '17 - 7:27pm

    Reading Hammond’s de Welt article it would seem that ‘the plan’ is to offer that either the EU agrees that the UK can have its ‘cake and eat it’ – that is access to the Single Market at zero cost and independence over immigration – or it will turn the UK into Europe’s Singapore – that is creating tax inducements that more than compensate business for any added costs in exporting goods and services to the EU.

    Classic.

