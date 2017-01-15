Farron: There is no democratic mandate for a hard brexit

Tim Farron confirmed that Liberal Democrat MPs will vote against the triggering of Article 50 unless the Government agrees to a referendum on the final deal.

He added that Liberal Democrat peers would submit amendments calling for a referendum.

He was speaking to Andrew Neil on BBC1’s Sunday Politics.

Here are ac couple of clips:

"A hard Brexit is not the democratic choice of British people" says @timfarron #bbcsp pic.twitter.com/k2E06OFP7o — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) January 15, 2017

You can watch the whole interview here on the iPlayer.