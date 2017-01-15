Farron: There is no democratic mandate for a hard brexit

Tim Farron confirmed that Liberal Democrat MPs will vote against the triggering of Article 50 unless the Government agrees to a referendum on the final deal.
He added that Liberal Democrat peers would submit amendments calling for a referendum.
He was speaking to Andrew Neil on BBC1’s Sunday Politics.
Here are ac couple of clips:
"A hard Brexit is not the democratic choice of British people" says @timfarron #bbcsp pic.twitter.com/k2E06OFP7o
— DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) January 15, 2017
"Freedom of movement is a good thing" @timfarron tells @afneil #bbcsp pic.twitter.com/rjlpLawnHO
— DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) January 15, 2017
You can watch the whole interview here on the iPlayer.
Reading Hammond’s de Welt article it would seem that ‘the plan’ is to offer that either the EU agrees that the UK can have its ‘cake and eat it’ – that is access to the Single Market at zero cost and independence over immigration – or it will turn the UK into Europe’s Singapore – that is creating tax inducements that more than compensate business for any added costs in exporting goods and services to the EU.
Classic.