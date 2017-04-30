Farron on Marr: Lib Dems will be the strong opposition that Britain so desperately needs

Tim Farron has been on the Andrew Marr Show this morning. Theresa May was on as well, although not at the same time. It was like Durham in 1992 all over again.

He set out his pitch to be the strong opposition to Theresa May’s Government:

"There is a vacancy for the leader of the opposition" @timfarron says the Lib Dems are the opposition that Britain desperately needs #marr pic.twitter.com/2WJLAckLpZ — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) April 30, 2017

And he explained why people should spoil May’s coronation by turning to the Liberal Democrats

"Theresa May is heading for a colossal coronation on June 8th" says @timfarron #marr pic.twitter.com/j5GUYLMMBd — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) April 30, 2017

He appealed to young people to vote for the Lib Dems to avoid a hard Brexit that could damage us for generations to come.

He came across very well and got in our campaign messages along the theme of the only way to avoid a hard Brexit is to vote for the Liberal Democrats.

Interestingly, he brought up his own resignation over an EU matter back in 2008 as evidence that he was up for campaigning for reform to all levels of government. We are not a party who simply accepts the way things are. If the established way isn’t working for people, we will push for change.

All in all it was a very good performance.

Rachel Johnson, who joined the Lib Dems this week, was also on, explaining why she had signed up:

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings