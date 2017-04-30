Caron Lindsay

Farron on Marr: Lib Dems will be the strong opposition that Britain so desperately needs

By | Sun 30th April 2017 - 11:37 am

Tim Farron has been on the Andrew Marr Show this morning. Theresa May was on as well, although not at the same time. It was like Durham in 1992 all over again.

He set out his pitch to be the strong opposition to Theresa May’s Government:

And he explained why people should spoil May’s coronation by turning to the Liberal Democrats

He appealed to young people to vote for the Lib Dems to avoid a hard Brexit that could damage us for generations to come.

He came across very well and got in our campaign messages along the theme of the only way to avoid a hard Brexit is to vote for the Liberal Democrats.

Interestingly, he brought up his own resignation over an EU matter back in 2008 as evidence that he was up for campaigning for reform to all levels of government. We are not a party who simply accepts the way things are. If the established way isn’t working for people, we will push for change.

All in all it was a very good performance.

Rachel Johnson, who joined the Lib Dems this week, was also on, explaining why she had signed up:

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

3 Comments

  • Tony Rowan-Wicks 30th Apr '17 - 12:22pm

    Didn’t see the programme but I would like to know more about any of our new policies going forward.

  • theakes 30th Apr '17 - 12:40pm

    BUT it cannot be denied that Labour have done well media and presentation wise, fast moving, new issues each day, they have got a message across. I am unclear what our approach is, where are our policies except over Brexit. It is also showing in the polls, Labour are generally coming up.

  • Nicholas Cunningham 30th Apr '17 - 1:16pm

    It’s so telling on the Labour Party, the official opposition, when May and the Tories can announce at the start of an election campaign that the triple lock on pensions is about to be removed. It tells me one thing, politically Labour wilderness years are to continue and but it gives a great opportunity for the Lib/Dem’s.

