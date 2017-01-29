Farron: Put Trump state visit on hold until he stops banning people because of their faith

I have been musing for a while that Tim Farron should boycott the forthcoming state visit by Donald Trump. I was exceptionally proud when Vince Cable as acting leader boycotted the visit of the Saudi King back in 2007.

The Saudi regime has always had an appalling human rights visit, but Trump is taking the US in a dangerous and deeply unpleasant direction and he needs to be told in no uncertain terms that this is not on. From support for torture to his nationalism and isolationism to his latest outrage in banning anyone who just happened to be born in certain places, he is trashing the values the US was founded on.

So I’m glad to see that Tim told Sky’s Sophy Ridge this morning that the state visit invitation should be put on hold while the ban stays in place:

Downing Street has finally distanced itself from President Trump’s appalling ban on Muslim people after Theresa May failed to do so. By then the damage to Britain’s reputation had been done. The British people were waiting for a Love Actually moment, instead they saw our Prime Minister behaving like Trump’s poodle. Any visit by President Trump to Britain should be on hold until his disgraceful ban comes to an end. Otherwise Theresa May would be placing the Queen in an impossible position of welcoming a man who is banning British citizens purely on grounds of their faith. Still Boris Johnson’s Foreign Office is dithering and has provided no travel advice to British citizens who could be caught up in the ban. When will Theresa May’s Conservative Brexit government stop costing up to unsavoury leaders and get a grip of this mounting crisis?

