Caron Lindsay

Farron: Put Trump state visit on hold until he stops banning people because of their faith

By | Sun 29th January 2017 - 11:48 am

I have been musing for a while that Tim Farron should boycott the forthcoming state visit by Donald Trump. I was exceptionally proud when Vince Cable as acting leader boycotted the visit of the Saudi King back in 2007. 

The Saudi regime has always had an appalling human rights visit, but Trump is taking the US in a dangerous and deeply unpleasant direction and he needs to be told in no uncertain terms that this is not on. From support for torture to his nationalism and isolationism to his latest outrage in banning anyone who just happened to be born in certain places, he is trashing the values the US was founded on.

So I’m glad to see that Tim told Sky’s Sophy Ridge this morning that the state visit invitation should be put on hold while the ban stays in place:

Downing Street has finally distanced itself from President Trump’s appalling ban on Muslim people after Theresa May failed to do so. By then the damage to Britain’s reputation had been done.

The British people were waiting for a Love Actually moment, instead they saw our Prime Minister behaving like Trump’s poodle.

Any visit by President Trump to Britain should be on hold until his disgraceful ban comes to an end. Otherwise Theresa May would be placing the Queen in an impossible position of welcoming a man who is banning British citizens purely on grounds of their faith.

Still Boris Johnson’s Foreign Office is dithering and has provided no travel advice to British citizens who could be caught up in the ban.

When will Theresa May’s Conservative Brexit government stop costing up to unsavoury leaders and get a grip of this mounting crisis?

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

5 Comments

  • Tpfkar 29th Jan '17 - 11:57am

    Good.

    I know it’s such an open goal that even Jeremy Corbyn’s scored, but this is exactly the right line.

  • TonyJ 29th Jan '17 - 12:05pm

    There’s a Westminster petition for this now. Please all sign it: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/171928
    It only takes a few seconds. Even if you’re someone who doesn’t normally sign these things (like me), this one is worth it. Send it to your friends as well.

  • David Evershed 29th Jan '17 - 12:41pm

    The Trump executive order does not apply solely to Muslims and certainly does not apply to Muslims from many countries such as the UK for example.

    Also it is a restriction not a ban. People from the designated states will still be allowed entry to the USA after extra vetting.

    So I’m afraid that Tim Farron’s claim that it is a ban on people because of their faith is an ‘alternative truth’.

    It is a restriction on some people entering the USA who are citizens of certain states.

    We can disagree with the President’ executive order but we need to avoid distorting the truth when putting forward the arguments.

