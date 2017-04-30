The Voice

Farron to Blair’s 1997 voters: Things can only get better with the Lib Dems

By | Sun 30th April 2017 - 12:30 pm

On the eve of the 20th anniversary (how on earth did that happen?) of Tony Blair’s first election victory in 1997, Tim Farron has made an appeal to those who voted for Blair to choose the Liberal Democrats this time, saying that the Blair anthem of old now applies to the Lib Dems:

1997 shows what can happen when a party is prepared to make a broad appeal to change Britain’s future for the better.  My message on the eve of that anniversary is this: ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ – but this time with the Liberal Democrats. Back us and change Britain’s future.

I am urging those voters, those people who backed Labour in 1997, to come and vote for the Liberal Democrats.

Labour have comprehensively failed to stand up for our schools, hospitals and our place in the world.

They have become too weak, and too divided, to stand up for those who need it most.

Power without principle is barren, but principle without power is futile.

This election is a chance to change the direction of our country, those people who crossed the Labour box twenty years ago should vote for the Liberal Democrats.

It’s interesting that he didn’t even explicitly mention Brexit once – one of the few press releases where it is omitted. The people who gave Blair power would have voted overwhelmingly to Remain.

Blair himself has said this week that he has more in common with us on Brexit that Corbyn’s Labour.

Alistair Carmichael said that any progressive should choose the Liberal Democrats:

Moderate Labour figures who recognise the need for a functioning economy within the single market cannot with any sincerity back Jeremy Corbyn’s extreme, economically illiterate Labour Party.

Tony Blair is absolutely right to identify that only the Liberal Democrats are standing strong against the disastrous hard Brexit of Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn.

In this election any progressive must support the Liberal Democrats to keep Britain open, tolerant and united.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Lorenzo Cherin 30th Apr '17 - 1:01pm

    As someone who was in Labour then and supported Blair at the election,well said Tim !

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarexpats 30th Apr - 12:56pm
    Richard S 29th Apr '17 - 9:49pm...............The reason it was a 1 minute meeting is because it was all stitched up in advance, as is...
  • User Avatartheakes 30th Apr - 12:40pm
    BUT it cannot be denied that Labour have done well media and presentation wise, fast moving, new issues each day, they have got a message...
  • User AvatarTony Rowan-Wicks 30th Apr - 12:22pm
    Didn't see the programme but I would like to know more about any of our new policies going forward.
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 30th Apr - 10:46am
    Having been informed on here that Tim Farron was appearing on the Andrew Marr show, I have just watched it. If what we learned from...
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 30th Apr - 10:40am
    Hi Jane Ann - thank you. I can't find any photos of that event on Twitter, otherwise I would include that outing above.
  • User AvatarPaul 30th Apr - 10:13am
    Ade Adeyemo standing in Solihull too...