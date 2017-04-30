Farron to Blair’s 1997 voters: Things can only get better with the Lib Dems

On the eve of the 20th anniversary (how on earth did that happen?) of Tony Blair’s first election victory in 1997, Tim Farron has made an appeal to those who voted for Blair to choose the Liberal Democrats this time, saying that the Blair anthem of old now applies to the Lib Dems:

1997 shows what can happen when a party is prepared to make a broad appeal to change Britain’s future for the better. My message on the eve of that anniversary is this: ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ – but this time with the Liberal Democrats. Back us and change Britain’s future. I am urging those voters, those people who backed Labour in 1997, to come and vote for the Liberal Democrats. Labour have comprehensively failed to stand up for our schools, hospitals and our place in the world. They have become too weak, and too divided, to stand up for those who need it most. Power without principle is barren, but principle without power is futile. This election is a chance to change the direction of our country, those people who crossed the Labour box twenty years ago should vote for the Liberal Democrats.

It’s interesting that he didn’t even explicitly mention Brexit once – one of the few press releases where it is omitted. The people who gave Blair power would have voted overwhelmingly to Remain.

Blair himself has said this week that he has more in common with us on Brexit that Corbyn’s Labour.

Alistair Carmichael said that any progressive should choose the Liberal Democrats: