Farron: We have a right to know terms of deal with the DUP

Tim Farron says that the British people have a right to know the terms of any deal made between the DUP and the Conservatives.

It is clear that the Prime Minister has done a deal with the DUP. She must now make clear what the terms of that deal are. The British people have a right to know.

The sort of government she forms will have profound implications for the Brexit negotiations and the future of the country, especially if it means she is taking sides in the peace process in Northern Ireland.

Theresa May has taken the British people for granted long enough. She made the election about her own leadership and she lost. Theresa May shouldn’t be stitching up a new deal in secret, she should be resigning.