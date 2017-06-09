Caron Lindsay

Farron: We have a right to know terms of deal with the DUP

By | Fri 9th June 2017 - 6:09 pm

Tim Farron says that the British people have a right to know the terms of any deal made between the DUP and the Conservatives.

It is clear that the Prime Minister has done a deal with the DUP. She must now make clear what the terms of that deal are. The British people have a right to know.

The sort of government she forms will have profound implications for the Brexit negotiations and the future of the country, especially if it means she is taking sides in the peace process in Northern Ireland.

Theresa May has taken the British people for granted long enough. She made the election about her own leadership and she lost. Theresa May shouldn’t be stitching up a new deal in secret, she should be resigning.

5 Comments

  • Paul Murray 9th Jun '17 - 6:22pm

    A party of anti-choice, climate-change deniers who think that the LGBT community are “disgusting”. What a charming choice of partners in government for the nasty party.

  • malc 9th Jun '17 - 7:34pm

    “PIERS MORGAN: Dear Theresa, you are a discredited dead duck and if you think you can soldier on after the worst campaign in living memory you are not just being a ‘difficult woman’ you are plain, bloody deluded”

    It’s not often I agree with Piers Morgan, but this time he is spot on. If she can’t see the problems down the road that a coalition with the DUP will bring, she has totally lost the plot.

  • paul barker 9th Jun '17 - 7:43pm

    Does anyone know precisely what The Good Friday Agreement says about this ? Is it OK for a major NI Party to be effectively part of a Government that imposes Direct Rule ?
    We dont have Direct Rule at the moment but if the NI stalemate continues it must be an option surely ?

  • Brian Evans 9th Jun '17 - 7:51pm

    I may be new to politics but one thing I’ve heard a lot about is declaring an interest. It seems to me that the DUP are in danger of entering into an agreement with the Conservatives which could mean that they gain an unfair advantage from at least one of the activities of that agreement. I agree that the details of this proposed agreement should become public before it is implemented … although I’m not sure what could be done about it by outsiders like the Lib Dems.

  • frankie 9th Jun '17 - 8:16pm

    You are known by the company you keep.

    Thankfully we no longer keep company with them.

