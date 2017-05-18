Farron: I am determined to protect decent people from being taken for granted by a heartless Conservative Government

Well, I certainly chose a fine two days to be sent to the Highlands campaigning. I mean, I’ve barely been able to catch up with the manifesto launch yesterday and the leaders’ debate tonight. I’ve been in the most wonderful places on the planet as far as I am concerned, but have been experiencing the broadband and connectivity problems first hand.

I will be back home tomorrow night. I haven’t yet seen the Leader’s Debate, but by the magic of technology, I can bring you Tim Farron’s opening and closing statements.

He kicked off with a powerful and personal appeal:

I got into politics to fight. To stand up to those who take you for granted. I grew up in Preston in the 1980s. I saw what happens when decent people are taken for granted by a heartless Conservative government. I am determined to stop that happening again. The decent Britain I love is under threat. Theresa May – backed by Nigel Farage and Jeremy Corbyn – is going for an extreme Brexit deal that will damage our future for generations. Don’t give up. The Britain I love is not lost yet. No matter which way you voted in the referendum: If you care about our children, do not cut our schools. If you care about our elderly, don’t leave them on trollies in corridors. If you want Britain to lead the world, do not turn your back on it. A brighter future is possible. The fight is not over. It’s time for some hope.

And ended with:

I believe there is still a decent Britain worth fighting for. The vision of Theresa May and Paul Nuttall is not the only choice. The fact that Theresa May isn’t here tonight tells you she is taking you for granted. She thinks she owns this election, owns our future and owns our children’s future. You deserve a leader that cares for the things you care about. A leader who will stand up for you and your family and the NHS. For your schools. For your children’s future. You need a leader who will stop Theresa May’s extreme version of Brexit. You don’t need a difference of opinion. You need a different option. You need someone who will step up and fight for you. I am determined to offer you the choice to change Britain’s future. Because the Britain I love is open, tolerant and united. That is a country worth fighting for. That is the country I want to lead.

It certainly sounds like Tim did well. Alistair Carmichael said of his performance:

Tim Farron was the only leader on the stage tonight. He got huge applause from the audience throughout, especially when standing up for young people, for our NHS, and for trusting the British people to have the final say on Brexit. He was principled and passionate – not only on giving people the final say on Brexit in a referendum, but as the only leader with a real plan for funding the NHS. If you are looking for someone to stand up to Theresa May it was clear that he is the only leader capable of doing that. If you are unhappy with the direction our country is going in – on Brexit, on the NHS, on schools – then Tim is your leader. Tim Farron showed he is the voice for those people who want a brighter future than Theresa May and Nigel Farage’s cold, mean-spirited vision for Britain. He stood up for an open, tolerant and united Britain that we love

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings