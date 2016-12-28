Farron: Government making up Brexit strategy on the back of a fag packet

People who know about how the government and civil service operate have been expressing concern about the challenges Brexit poses for months.

Back in November, the Telegraph reported a leaked memo saying 30,000 extra civil servants would be needed to cope. The following week, the former head of the civil service Bob Kerslake had this to say:

It’s not possible to do that at a point when the civil service is at its lowest numbers since the second world war and continuing to fall. “I think it is pretty essential for the government to pause, review, take stock of what it has in front of it and then revisit the question of capacity. “And I don’t think it’s necessarily about lots of skills that the civil service doesn’t have – I think it has huge skills but there will be a real issue about numbers to deliver these very big demands.”

Back in August, former Cabinet Secretary Gus O’Donnell said that the Government needed to get its strategy in place before invoking Article 50 and there was no rush to do so:

“The key for government is to have a strategic plan to say: ‘What kind of UK do we want? What is our place in the world? What are we trying to achieve in these negotiations?’ “Once you have got those strategic decisions sorted out, then you can go about thinking about ‘so when should we implement article 50?’. I wouldn’t be in a rush.” He said there was also no hurry because elections in France and Germany next year meant it was unclear which leaders the prime minister would be negotiating with.

Today, senior civil service union leader Dave Penman attacked the Government for its knee-jerk reaction that any criticism of its strategy was a betrayal of the British people:

It is pure politics that is defining the Brexit debate and forcing May to say this is not a big, difficult job, and it is all in hand. Ministers lack the political courage to admit how complex and time-consuming this will be. “When anyone pops their head above the parapet – former permanent secretaries, ex-cabinet secretaries, the Institute for Government – and says this is going to take a long time and its complex, they are immediately shot down and accused of betraying the will of the people. “The politics around Brexit are the biggest risk to Brexit. The government is clearly in a situation where they are trying to deny the complexity of it,” he said.

Tim Farron responded by saying that the Government was making up its strategy “on the back of a fag packet”:

The representative of Britain’s civil servants is now saying publicly what many civil servants have been saying privately: that ministers are making up their Brexit strategy on the back of a fag packet. Six months on ministers sill haven’t got to grips with Brexit, even on fundamental questions such as whether they want to remain in the Single Market. It emerges that the Home Secretary proposed a register for foreign workers without having done the most basic due diligence, namely assessing whether her department had the resources to implement such a measure. As each day passes it becomes ever clearer that this divided Conservative Brexit government has no plan, and no clue.

