Federal Conference Committee report on selection of motions for Bournemouth

Federal Conference Committee met again last weekend to select motions that will be debated when we meet in Bournemouth. 41 motions were submitted, and usually selection proceeds in rounds. Motions are first eliminated on the basis of drafting, debatability and other such issues before subsequent rounds trim the agenda further based on time constraints.
However, due to the snap general election we received slightly fewer motions than usual for an Autumn Conference so only one round of debate was required. In most cases, the discussion gave a clear consensus and no vote was needed, but I have noted below where there was a vote that was particularly close.
A note on the European motions – the first four motions would all have altered the overall party policy on Brexit. There was a brief discussion about individual motions, followed a block vote on accepting any of them versus having a consultation on Europe. Only two FCC members voted in favour of having a motion, so a consultation will happen instead.
The outline agenda with timings should be published shortly, and the full agenda is due by the middle of August.
Many motions we receive are well drafted, but the committee has seen some submissions that would certainly have benefited from drafting advice. If you do are preparing a motion, please do consider making use of this service offered by Federal Conference Committee’s which is available here. The deadline for drafting advice for emergency motions and amendments for Bournemouth is 1pm on 21st August, and the final deadline is 1pm 4th September.
- Business, and skills
- Encouraging companies to be responsible corporate citizens (Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate, 60 minutes
- Employment in the 21st Century (Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate, 60 minutes
- Protecting Small Businesses (34 members) – selected for debate by a vote of 7/6, 45 minutes
- Education, Training and Retraining throughout life (Southwark Liberal Democrats) – not selected for debate by a vote of 6/9.
- Communities and Local Government
- Holding Public Representatives and Public Bodies to Account ( Southwark Liberal Democrats) – not selected for debate
- Safe Building Standards for all homes (Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate, 75 minutes
- A Liberal Future for Housing (Young Liberals) – not selected for debate
- Housing (Southwark Liberal Democrats) – not selected for debate
- The Leasehold Scandal ( Eddisbury and Weaver Vale) – not selected for debate
- Crime, Justice, Equalities, and Civil Liberties
- Gun and Knife Crime (Southwark Liberal Democrats) – selected for debate, 45 minutes
- Equal Access to Abortion (45 members) – not selected for debate by a vote of 6/7
- A Modern Framework for Responsible Air Weapon Use (11 members) – not selected for debate
- Defeating Terrorism, Protecting Liberties (Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate, 75 minutes
- Abetting Immigration Enforcement (19 members) – not selected for debate
- Assisted dying: dignity, compassion and choice at the end of life (15 members) – not selected for debate
- Ending Privilege and Discrimination by the State on the Grounds of Religion or Belief (54 members) – not selected for debate
- Reduction of the legal drinking age (10 members) – not selected for debate
- Culture, media and sport
- In Pursuit of Truth: Clip the wings of the Media (Adur and Worthing) – not selected for debate
- Economy and tax
- Creating Markets for Innovation (13 members) – not selected for debate
- Education and families
- Learning to Communicate in English (16 members) – selected for debate, 45 minutes
- Energy and environment
- European Atomic Energy Community (12 members) – selected for debate, 75 minutes
- Natural environment policy (16 members) – selected for debate, 60 minutes
- Fixing the Utilities Market (Lincoln, Sleaford and North Hykeham Liberal Democrats) – not selected for debate
- The Paris Agreement and UK climate policy (26 members) – selected for debate, 45 minutes
- Emissions Tax and Dividend (Lincoln, Sleaford and North Hykeham Liberal Democrats) – not selected for debate
- Policy for on-shore extraction of fossil-fuels (Mole Valley) – not selected for debate
- Europe (See note above)
- Remain and Reform – LibDem position on Europe following Conservative-DUP deal on Hard Brexit (38 members) – not selected for debate
- Our Place in Europe and the World (14 members) – not selected for debate
- Article 50 withdrawal (20 members) – not selected for debate
- The people of Britain and Northern Ireland in the European Union (16 members) – not selected for debate
- Impact of Brexit on Public Services (Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate, 60 minutes
- Brexit, Universities and University Students (Southwark Liberal Democrats) – not selected for debate by a vote of 6/8
- Health and social care
- Mental Health Act Reform (Beaconsfield, Wycombe) – not selected for debate
- Social Determinants of Health (12 members) – not selected for debate by a vote of 6/8
- International and defence
- Centenary of the Balfour Declaration (11 members) – selected for debate, 75 minutes
- Armed forces personnel: recruitment, retention and welfare (22 members) – selected for debate, 45 minutes
- Business Motions
- Fighting hard Brexit and Winning morw seats under First Past The Post (36 members) – not selected for debate
- Leadership Election Regulations (19 members) – not selected for debate
- Council Group Coalitions (11+ members) – not selected for debate
- Federal Levy – selected for debate, 10 minutes
- Constitutional Amendments
- Leader of the Liberal Democrats (19 members) – withdrawn
* Zoe O'Connell is a Councillor and deputy group leader on Cambridge City Council, sits on the executive of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats and is Vice Chair of Federal Conference Committee.
Oh another Israel/Palestine debate, how relevant. Why don’t we talk more about schools, health or anything else (except Brexit) that the vast majority of UK voters care about?
For the avoidance of doubt, I was one of the two who voted for us having a proper debate instead of a kick into the long grass, er, sorry, consultation.
The motion titled “Centenary of the Balfour Declaration” sounds like a statement of fact rather than a policy. I guess there must be some kind of policy behind it, but the title does not reveal what it could be.
Why must some keep harping on about faith or abortion , these are and have been, in this political culture, matters of individual conscience , not party monopoly. We do not have pr, so it is the individual mp who should , cut across party divides that may or may not inform that view, but should not dominate.
I think the submission of such motions was met well by the decision to not debate them.
I think I shall submit a motion to not have debates at conference or a set party stance on any such matters.
” if you do are preparing a motion…” Not the only ones who should seek drafting advice.
Firstly, thank you Zoe for writing this.
Secondly, I think it is disappointing that in an organisation that prides itself that the members make policy four motions which would change our policy on Europe were not chosen for debate. It seems that the Federal Conference Committee has a veto on when we can change our policy and only if a majority of them agree can we even discuss changing policy.
Thirdly, thank you Jennie for voting for a debate. I would like to know who also voted for a debate and who voted for a consultation and who abstained, so it can guide how I vote in the next set of internal party elections.
Once again we ignore education, taking no account of the crisis in our schools that is one of the main issues of the day.
The international debates are for the select few, ignoring all the major international issues of the day.
Nothing has been selected on Health, another major issue. I thought we were getting feedback from Norman’s working party.
Nothing about finance, nothing about inequality
We should have had a debate on Brexit. We need to make it clear that if we were in power we would kill article 50, BUT as we are not in power we will do everything possible to stay in the Single Market and preserve citizens rights.
One of the reasons we did badly in the general election is that we were not seen relevant to the major issues. This agenda cooked up by the FPC and FCC empathise that point, we are not relevant. We will also not debate anything seen as risky. We need new thinking at FPC/FCC
We also have too many members want to go on about abortion, faith and similar issues that have little relevance to party policy or the general public.