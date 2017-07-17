Federal Conference Committee report on selection of motions for Bournemouth

Federal Conference Committee met again last weekend to select motions that will be debated when we meet in Bournemouth. 41 motions were submitted, and usually selection proceeds in rounds. Motions are first eliminated on the basis of drafting, debatability and other such issues before subsequent rounds trim the agenda further based on time constraints.

However, due to the snap general election we received slightly fewer motions than usual for an Autumn Conference so only one round of debate was required. In most cases, the discussion gave a clear consensus and no vote was needed, but I have noted below where there was a vote that was particularly close.

A note on the European motions – the first four motions would all have altered the overall party policy on Brexit. There was a brief discussion about individual motions, followed a block vote on accepting any of them versus having a consultation on Europe. Only two FCC members voted in favour of having a motion, so a consultation will happen instead.

The outline agenda with timings should be published shortly, and the full agenda is due by the middle of August.

Many motions we receive are well drafted, but the committee has seen some submissions that would certainly have benefited from drafting advice. If you do are preparing a motion, please do consider making use of this service offered by Federal Conference Committee’s which is available here. The deadline for drafting advice for emergency motions and amendments for Bournemouth is 1pm on 21st August, and the final deadline is 1pm 4th September.

Business, and skills Encouraging companies to be responsible corporate citizens (Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate, 60 minutes

Employment in the 21st Century (Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate, 60 minutes Protecting Small Businesses (34 members) – selected for debate by a vote of 7/6, 45 minutes

Education, Training and Retraining throughout life (Southwark Liberal Democrats) – not selected for debate by a vote of 6/9.

Communities and Local Government Holding Public Representatives and Public Bodies to Account ( Southwark Liberal Democrats) – not selected for debate Safe Building Standards for all homes (Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate, 75 minutes A Liberal Future for Housing (Young Liberals) – not selected for debate Housing (Southwark Liberal Democrats) – not selected for debate The Leasehold Scandal ( Eddisbury and Weaver Vale) – not selected for debate

Crime, Justice, Equalities, and Civil Liberties Gun and Knife Crime (Southwark Liberal Democrats) – selected for debate, 45 minutes Equal Access to Abortion (45 members) – not selected for debate by a vote of 6/7 A Modern Framework for Responsible Air Weapon Use (11 members) – not selected for debate Defeating Terrorism, Protecting Liberties (Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate, 75 minutes Abetting Immigration Enforcement (19 members) – not selected for debate Assisted dying: dignity, compassion and choice at the end of life (15 members) – not selected for debate Ending Privilege and Discrimination by the State on the Grounds of Religion or Belief (54 members) – not selected for debate Reduction of the legal drinking age (10 members) – not selected for debate

Culture, media and sport In Pursuit of Truth: Clip the wings of the Media (Adur and Worthing) – not selected for debate

Economy and tax Creating Markets for Innovation (13 members) – not selected for debate

Education and families Learning to Communicate in English (16 members) – selected for debate, 45 minutes

Energy and environment European Atomic Energy Community (12 members) – selected for debate, 75 minutes Natural environment policy (16 members) – selected for debate, 60 minutes Fixing the Utilities Market (Lincoln, Sleaford and North Hykeham Liberal Democrats) – not selected for debate The Paris Agreement and UK climate policy (26 members) – selected for debate, 45 minutes Emissions Tax and Dividend (Lincoln, Sleaford and North Hykeham Liberal Democrats) – not selected for debate Policy for on-shore extraction of fossil-fuels (Mole Valley) – not selected for debate

Europe (See note above) Remain and Reform – LibDem position on Europe following Conservative-DUP deal on Hard Brexit (38 members) – not selected for debate Our Place in Europe and the World (14 members) – not selected for debate Article 50 withdrawal (20 members) – not selected for debate The people of Britain and Northern Ireland in the European Union (16 members) – not selected for debate Impact of Brexit on Public Services (Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate, 60 minutes Brexit, Universities and University Students (Southwark Liberal Democrats) – not selected for debate by a vote of 6/8

Health and social care Mental Health Act Reform (Beaconsfield, Wycombe) – not selected for debate Social Determinants of Health (12 members) – not selected for debate by a vote of 6/8

International and defence Centenary of the Balfour Declaration (11 members) – selected for debate, 75 minutes Armed forces personnel: recruitment, retention and welfare (22 members) – selected for debate, 45 minutes

Business Motions Fighting hard Brexit and Winning morw seats under First Past The Post (36 members) – not selected for debate Leadership Election Regulations (19 members) – not selected for debate Council Group Coalitions (11+ members) – not selected for debate Federal Levy – selected for debate, 10 minutes

Constitutional Amendments Leader of the Liberal Democrats (19 members) – withdrawn



* Zoe O'Connell is a Councillor and deputy group leader on Cambridge City Council, sits on the executive of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats and is Vice Chair of Federal Conference Committee.