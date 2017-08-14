Caron Lindsay

Federal Conference to debate revocation of Article 50

By | Mon 14th August 2017 - 7:53 am

Like many others, I was horrified to see that our Federal Conference in Bournemouth was only going to have a consultation session on Brexit and our relationship with the European Union.

That, I felt, was an opportunity missed to make very clear and unambiguous policy. We were a bit too equivocal during the election. Had Tim Farron said on the day the election was announced that if he walked into Downing Street as Prime Minister, the first thing he would do would be to revoke Article 50 because the political earthquake that would had happened would justify it, people would have understood and been convinced that we are an anti-Brexit party. Our referendum on the deal is a good mechanism to stop Brexit but it’s not a good message.

Since the agenda was published, there have been a great number of behind the scenes representations to the party leadership and Federal Conference Committee saying that a consultation simply isn’t good enough.

The good news is that there has been a rethink and Conference will now be given the opportunity if it wishes to have a debate rather than a consultation session. A motion will be published today on the party website. This motion will be amendable.

Because we are a democratic party, we don’t just allow the agenda to be altered by anyone, so Conference has to give its consent. A vote will take place to enable the motion to be discussed in the very first session, at 9:05 am on Saturday 16th September, so those with sore heads from Lib Dem Pint will have to power on through and get in to the hall.  If Conference allows the change, then the motion will be debated on Sunday 17th September between 10:45 and 12:30. If Conference votes against the change, the consultation session will take place as planned at the same time.

The motion itself will probably need amending. It calls for:

The Government to seek to reverse the triggering of Article 50 of the Lisbon treaty at the earliest opportunity and for the UK to retain its current status as a member of the European Union.

The Liberal Democrats to continue to campaign for Britain to remain a member of the European Union.

The Liberal Democrats to commit to seeking to reverse the triggering of Article 50 in the event of a Liberal Democrat-led Government being formed prior to the UK leaving the European Union and to construe their election as a democratic mandate for doing so.

While many in the party will agree with the aims, for me the motion as it stands doesn’t outline a process for carrying this out. There has to be some sort of way of getting the people’s consent for this so that referendum on the deal looks like the best mechanism for doing it.

We will probably see some sort of amendment from the leadership which sets all this out. It is good, though, that the starting point for this discussion is a motion that has come from members.

This is a very welcome development. It certainly fits with the much more robust “exit from Brexit” line taken by Vince Cable since he became leader.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • ken munn 14th Aug '17 - 9:01am

    Many of the 48% will vote LD if they see that we are absolutely anti-Brexit.
    But we have to say that long, loud, clear and unambiguously.

  • William 14th Aug '17 - 9:18am

    This is excellent news.

    But Caron, can I clarify what you mean about needing a process?

    “The Liberal Democrats to commit to seeking to reverse the triggering of Article 50 in the
    event of a Liberal Democrat-led Government being formed prior to the UK leaving the
    European Union and to construe their election as a democratic mandate for doing so.”

    Surely this sets out such a process?

  • Bill Fowler 14th Aug '17 - 10:24am

    And add that it would be a condition of supporting any other party if another hung parliament happened

