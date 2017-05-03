Federal Policy Committee discusses the General Election Manifesto

This report relates to the meeting of the Federal Policy Committee which took place on 2nd May 2017, some 20 years to the day since the Labour landslide General Election victory in 1997.
This meeting commenced at 2pm and went on well past 10pm. The reason for the length of that meeting was that the only item on its agenda was to agree our manifesto for the 2017 General Election.
I am afraid that there is very little that I can say about the contents of the manifesto or the work that underpinned it for reasons that I am sure people will understand.
Comments from the Leader
Tim Farron MP made some introductory remarks about the importance of our manifesto, and the vigour with which we are fighting this campaign.
He stated that we are going to need a very distinctive manifesto in order to differentiate ourselves from the other parties. He said that the message that will come through in the introduction will be different from that in previous manifestos but it is one that has solid evidence behind it. You will see what I mean when you read it.
Campaign Update
Shaun Roberts, the Director of Campaigns, went through the campaign as it stands.
He indicated that we are facing a number of battlegrounds and set out in detail the challenges that we are facing in each one. He said that our present election message is working where it is heard. The challenge is to ensure that it is heard as widely as it can be. The message from us has to be that we are a strong opposition.
Shaun went though some of the groups of voters that we would want to get back. We used to get significant numbers of voters from public sector workers because our policies, underpinned by our strong beliefs, were to stand up for our public services. Our policies as they stand should go a long way towards attracting that group of voters back.
Costings
Dick Newby went through and explained a confidential sheet of paper that was distributed to the meeting setting out what our overall manifesto costings were. There were some queries and comments about the figures.
The costing exercise has been, however, a comprehensive and robust job of work and has generated figures that will stand up to scrutiny.
General Election Manifesto
Regular readers of this report will recall that the committee prepared a full version of the General Election Manifesto in preparation for a snap General Election that we thought might take place in the Autumn of 2016.
That document formed the basis for this new manifesto but it was substantially updated given recent events. Vast work was undertaken by the staff in the Policy Unit, the various Party Advisors and the officers of the FPC.
The manifesto was then distributed to members of the committee. It was accompanied by a grid on which members were to add comments and suggestions for omissions and additions. A very lengthy grid was the result!
In the course of the meeting, we went through the grid, line by line and took a view on each of the suggestions. This took several hours in all.
As I have said, I am afraid that I cannot go into what the manifesto says. It will, however, be published very shortly.
* Geoff Payne represents the English Party on the Federal Policy Committee. He is also one of the Vice-Chairs of Federal Conference Committee. He chaired the Criminal Justice Working Group.
Geoff,
Do we have an exact date and time as to when the manifesto will be published yet? If not, when is one likely to be fixed?
“The message from us has to be that we are a strong opposition.”
Vote for the Lib Dems so that they can be a strong opposition. That might be realistic, but do you really have to keep pointing out that you can’t win? By refusing to go into a coalition and admitting you can’t win on your own doesn’t really inspire confidence – or a reason to vote for you. I know it’s difficult, but I’m not sure you’ve got this right.
In the past we have tended to say that we do not choose the leader/s of other parties. It is for them to elect their leader/s. Tim Farron has not said we would not go into a coalition with another party, nor has he ruled out local arrangements, nor has he denied our history, hence the talk of “early Blair”, but the high turnover of ministers in the early years of the Blair-Brown governments implies a lack of confidence by their leader in the calibre of his subordinates. In the context of yesterday’s “car crash” by Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary having difficulty answering a predictable question about costs, I recall a minister going on the Today Programme and telling the nation that she had visited a hospital and been advised how to run a bath. John Humphreys tried to prevent the flood of letters he was expecting (such as Do you have a mixer tap?)