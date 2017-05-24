Caron Lindsay

Feeling appreciated

By | Wed 24th May 2017 - 9:40 am

My poor husband doesn’t get a lot in the way of post. It tends to be bills, or adverts for stair lifts or begging letters from the Liberal Democrats.

The latter do not please him so I tend to intercept them so he doesn’t see them. He is of the not entirely unjustified opinion that his household has more than enough disruption because of his wife’s involvement in the party that they don’t need his money as well. The begging letters, 3 issues of Ad Lib a year and an absent wife sum up his membership experience. That and every five years, he stands in a ward of our Council that he has huge affection for because he worked there three decades ago.

So, yesterday, the postman left a strange looking cream envelope addressed to him with no indication of where it came from. I was fairly certain it wasn’t a begging letter from the Liberal Democrats so I gave it to him to open.

In fact, it was a very nice letter from Tim Farron thanking him for being a candidate in the local elections and commiserating with him for not being elected.

He was seriously chuffed to get it.

So, whoever in Great George Street thought this one up, well done. Take a bow.

I think that the People directorate in LDHQ are really starting to do some exciting and thoughtful stuff to make sure that members feel included and appreciated.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Richard Underhill 24th May '17 - 10:46am

    If he has any Premium Bonds consider selling them in case he wins something, as one of the daughters of a distant relative of ours has just done. She or she is in Canada.

  • David Evershed 24th May '17 - 10:47am

    The members in Buckingham do not feel included or appreciated since their decision to stand an official Lib Dem candidate in the Buckingham constituency has been unconstitutionally blocked by certain individuals in LDHQ.

    The Buckingham candidate appointed under the snap election process was ‘removed’ by certain party officials and the Region instructed not to select a replacement candidate.

    Under the party constitution, it is the local party that decides to stand a parliamentary candidate in its constituency. The party hierarchy should only reject unsuitable candidates for valid reasons and has no legitimate power to stop there being a candidate in a constituency.

    When did the Liberal Democrats change from being a reformist, anti authoritarian party to being the establishment, authoritarian party that it has now become?

    When will those in Westminster start to listen to constituency party members and comply with its own constitution?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarIan Sanderson (RM3) 24th May - 10:18am
    Robin. I think that's exactly the right attitude. In the 1980s, when my mother was still alive in Belfast, we went into a local shop...
  • User AvatarMichael Cole 24th May - 10:02am
    Nick Clegg accused Labour of crashing the economy. I broadly agree with him. A while ago I had the temerity to disagree with David Raw....
  • User AvatarFiona 24th May - 9:15am
    Joanna Cherry's cavalier attitude towards fact-checking would be marked down in a high school essay, and yet she's a QC who makes sure that everyone...
  • User AvatarRobin Grayson 24th May - 8:37am
    Greetings from Manchester. With few exceptions, the buses are running, trains are running, shops are open, planes are flying, joggers are jogging. Respects are being...
  • User AvatarErlend Watson 24th May - 8:31am
    It might be helpful if this advice about sensitive restart actual went out to more than the select few seats. I got the email yesterday...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 24th May - 7:02am
    It still seems too early to get back into political discussion. I'm still feeling rather numb after Monday night's events. But maybe we can discuss...