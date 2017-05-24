Feeling appreciated

My poor husband doesn’t get a lot in the way of post. It tends to be bills, or adverts for stair lifts or begging letters from the Liberal Democrats.

The latter do not please him so I tend to intercept them so he doesn’t see them. He is of the not entirely unjustified opinion that his household has more than enough disruption because of his wife’s involvement in the party that they don’t need his money as well. The begging letters, 3 issues of Ad Lib a year and an absent wife sum up his membership experience. That and every five years, he stands in a ward of our Council that he has huge affection for because he worked there three decades ago.

So, yesterday, the postman left a strange looking cream envelope addressed to him with no indication of where it came from. I was fairly certain it wasn’t a begging letter from the Liberal Democrats so I gave it to him to open.

In fact, it was a very nice letter from Tim Farron thanking him for being a candidate in the local elections and commiserating with him for not being elected.

He was seriously chuffed to get it.

So, whoever in Great George Street thought this one up, well done. Take a bow.

I think that the People directorate in LDHQ are really starting to do some exciting and thoughtful stuff to make sure that members feel included and appreciated.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings