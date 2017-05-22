‘Fiery Farron’ will fight false Mayism – but so may leading Tories

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron was given a new title by the Mail on Sunday. Under the striking large-caps headline, THE WRATH OF FIERY FARRON, Tim was reported as fired up to denounce the Tory manifesto declaration that the value of people’s homes will be taken into account in future to help pay for extensive home care. People will only be able to safeguard £100,000 of their total assets, including their home. ‘If you have dementia’, Tim is said to have told the Mail journalist Simon Walters, ‘Theresa May is coming for you. Your house is up for grabs.’ He said it showed the hardness of May and her party. ‘She’s making the Tories nastier than ever.’

This is the Prime Minister who pledged herself when taking office last July to ‘a vision of a country that works not for the privileged few but that works for every one of us.’ Here is a May policy which seems likely to dismay every modest home-owner in England and Wales who contemplates retirement without much other wealth, in fear now that the lottery of life may make them or their partner housebound with long-term illness.

Mayism in practice already seems far from the Prime Minister’s vision. Inflation has reached its highest level in almost four years, with consumer prices at 2.7% now rising faster than earnings at 2.3%. As always, it will be the poorest families who suffer most, with the greater part of their income going on necessities including food and energy. And there is no relief proposed in the Tory manifesto for families on frozen or reduced benefits, already suffering from the government’s austerity programme. Instead, pensioners will lose the present guarantee of a 2.5% annual rise in their pensions, and primary-school children are to be denied their nutritious free school lunches, reversing policies initiated by the Liberal Democrat ministers in the Coalition government.

Yet Theresa May’s philosophy, as spelt out in the Tory manifesto, includes the statement, ‘We reject the cult of selfish individualism. We abhor social division, injustice, unfairness and inequality. We see rigid dogma and ideology not just as needless but dangerous,’

As the old saying goes, Fine words butter no parsnips. There is nothing in the practices of this Tory government to benefit the ‘Just about managing’ who are supposed to be the object of Mrs May’s concern, nor any proposals likely to reduce the ever-growing inequality of our society. There are not even proper costings of what proposals there are.

Liberal Democrats may thus condemn Mayism as seen so far as false. She herself denies that Mayism exists, having stated that instead there is ‘good, solid conservatism which puts the interest of the country and the interests of ordinary working people at the heart of everything we do in government.’ A tempting response is, Bah, humbug! But, notably, senior members of Mrs May’s Conservative party are uneasy about her stance, appearing to believe it is indeed a new development or ‘ism’ which is not necessarily welcome. Historian Andrew Roberts writes in the Sunday Mail that the development is ‘alarming traditional Tories like me’, suggesting that the manifesto ‘fires shot after shot at the philosophy of Toryism’, and, curiously, describing Mrs May as a Conservative but not a Tory. He asserts that ‘the individual, not the community let alone the State…has produced the advances that have secured the dignity of man’, and calls ‘social division’ ‘the natural state of society’. Analysis in The Times on Friday also maintained that May’s philosophy ‘puts clear blue water’ between her and her predecessors.

Perhaps we shall see conservatism red in tooth and claw emerge again before long, as it did in the back-stabbing and defenestrations of last summer. But meantime Liberal Democrats can show the cruel inadequacies of government policies and manifesto commitments, with their failure to protect and promote people’s well-being in health and services, education, environment and much else.

Even if good ideas are put forward, it is impossible to trust this Prime Minister who has changed course so rapidly and so frequently and is pursuing a fantastic Brexit outcome to deliver them. She has made of herself a presidential figure in contradiction of our democracy, and possibly flies, like her predecessor, too close to the sun. Our own leader by contrast shows a steady consistency of determined purpose, and so, unlike the others, is not for turning.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.