Fight where we can win

Canvassing on the doorstep in South London over the weekend, one thing was clear: despite the excitement of a “Lib Dem fightback” this will be a tough election for the party, and we must fight hard to beat the Tories and Labour where we can win on 8th June.

In Carshalton, where I canvassed for Tom Brake MP on Saturday, it is clear he is being ruthlessly targeted by the Tory Party. Next door the Sutton Tory MP Paul Scully – who has spent two years agitating for Brexit since beating us – is being buttressed by a similar CCHQ campaign, despite a strong national and local campaign on Brexit and the NHS led by our candidate Amna Ahmad. Meanwhile, in places like Bermondsey and Southwark, Labour are not, yet, falling away easily.

It is crucial we are more than equal to the Tory and Labour task and focus our fire on those seats where we remain strong, if we are to make a mark in Westminster after 8th June.

Whilst we rightly snigger at the vacuity of the Tories “Coalition Chaos”, there is no denying that it has some resonance around the country, and we must fight fire with fire. It is up to us to make the case for a return to the pragmatic politics which existed before 2015 – and be as unsentimental as the Tories and Labour about where we make our political case.

Whilst the national picture is fluid, history has shown us time and again that however strong or weak the Lib Dems are nationally, targeting key seats is crucial to our overall fortunes. In 1983, the Liberal Alliance received our highest ever 24% share of the vote, and only 4% of the seats; in 1997, in contrast, we declined by 5% in the vote but doubled our seats. Many activists are still haunted by the tactical mistakes we made in 2010, where, flushed with the excitement of “Cleggmania” we gained a million votes and lost eight seats. This made the 2010-2015 coalition significantly hard, and left us in a weaker position to modify George Osborne’s bedroom tax, and ideas like the benefit cap.

In London, therefore, our regional Chair Chris Maines has made clear to members, based on polling evidence from HQ, that we can win in the following seats: Bermondsey and Old Southwark; Richmond Park; Sutton & Cheam; Carshalton & Wallington; Twickenham; Kingston & Surbiton; Horney & Wood Green and Vauxhall. Surrounding seats can only become targets themselves when we regain the credibility of winning. Other regional parties have made similar requests.

Last year, when I was asked to conduct a report for the regional party on campaigning good practice, the problem of poor targeting was identified time and again by experienced activists as a ceiling on our political prospects. Mark Pack has given a cogent explanation of exactly how we need to target in his latest video.

Whilst this sometimes targeting involves tough decisions locally, normally activists are willing to help vocationally or financially wherever we are best place to win.

Let us be frank though, time is limited, and the stakes are high – with Labour already beaten only we can stand up to the Tory campaign: please get involved now, and fight to win.

Volunteers who would like to find out more about the London campaigns mentioned can sign up to help here.

* Douglas Oliver is secretary of the Liberal Democrat History Group and is based in London.