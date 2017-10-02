Fighting Brexit: The virtues of patience

Few presentations have challenged my thinking more than Roger Liddle’s talk at the meeting of the Social Democrat Group, reported earlier on LDV. Delivered with an almost Churchillian eloquence, it set out why a long term perspective may pay off in the end.
The clever thing about the two year transition period requested by Theresa May, he points out, is that it renders the exit itself painless. By means of this “Brexit now, pay later” ploy, the huge cost is kicked well into the future and the electorate robbed of an immediate reason to protest. But the good news, Liddle believes, is that rejoining the EU should be a feasible proposition when the country finally wakes up.
But we must stop Brexit now! That was the reaction of subsequent speakers. And indeed, I myself have emphasised the urgency for a second vote. We have nothing to lose, have we? Yes we have, says Liddle, because if we lost two referendums in a row, our long term prospects would be even worse.
And there is a high risk of such a defeat because referendums are inherently treacherous.
Furthermore we are severely outgunned. Much has been made of encouraging signs that the tide is turning, but the significant statistic about Brexit is that despite being unmitigated twaddle and a piece of criminal insanity, almost half the population still believe in it. That is, in large measure, testament to the success of the Brextremist propaganda machine – our rightwing press.
They were emboldened by their win last time, and are now cruising smugly along, so we are apt to forget their power. But the minute they sniff a referendum brewing you can bet they will go into overdrive.
And who do we have on our side? A few publications with a relatively small and select readership; the Guardian, the Independent. A public broadcaster totally obsessed with “balance”. Captains of industry that remain silent when they should be speaking out. Members of parliament who should be doing what they know is right but who cower instead like frightened rabbits before the will of the people.
All we have in terms of real fighters is a few heroic individuals like Gina Miller, and members of Britain for Europe and suchlike groups, which is why I say we are outgunned. A march here, a protest there, but nothing to match the enormous influence of the Brexit press cartel and rightwing media. It is truly a David and Goliath struggle that we face.
There’s a second reason why playing a waiting game may have some merit. If we can step back and stop thinking about Britain for a moment, we might acknowledge that it may be best for Europe. Our country is badly infected with Euroscepticism, chronically poisoned by decades of lies. Is it not fair and just that we should be quarantined for the greater good of the European project, poised as it is for renaissance?
With time, if we are patient, our malaise may burn itself out. The older generation will pass on, and with them the curse they have placed on the younger generation. Even Jeremy Corbyn may retire some day and a new Government elected on an unambiguously pro-European ticket. When we eventually rejoin – or find a place again as Macron puts it – we will do so in the spirit of a more sober and genuine appreciation of the European continent.
So much for long term views and altruism. The problem is, I don’t share Liddle’s confidence that we can hop back into the EU so easily. My sympathy is with the marchers and protesters demanding an immediate end to this calamity. We’ve debated and pontificated enough, and frankly, my patience is running out.
* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.
A good survey of the reality of the situation John -until at the end you say your patience is running out and your sympathy is with those demanding an immediate end to this calamity. How would this ‘immediate end’ be attained?
The reality is that we lost the Referendum vote, we lost the General Election and we have lost every significant Parliamentary vote on the issue both before and after the General Election. In June 2017 82% of the electorate voted for the two Parties committed to leaving the EU (plus the DUP). Both of which Parties are also committed to the utter fantasy of ‘retaining all the benefits of being in the Single Market without actually being in it.’
The only way ‘this calamity’ can end is if, both; the Labour Party completely changes its policy and a decent number of rebel Conservative MP’s join a rainbow alliance of a changed Labour Party plus Lib Dems plus SNP in voting out the Conservative/DUP Government. Does anyone realistically believe that is going to happen? I seem to recall that in the most recent Parliamentary vote on the issue the total Tory rebellion was exactly one abstention (by Ken Clarke) whilst over 20 or more Labour MP’s actually voted with the Tories or abstained thus boosting the Tory/DUP majority. It’s surely especially given that the currently unassailable Labour Leader has always been anti EU and sees the Single Market (not entirely erroneously) as a capitalist club whose rules would prevent a Socialist Government enacting its policies?
You are though right to be less sanguine than Roger Liddle about the future prospect of rejoining the EU. As a future supplicant for membership we would -especially given our past record as a reluctant and awkward member – not be given ‘our’ financial rebate, our opt outs and our absence from Schengen. We would also have to join the Euro. All of that is of course before any requirements of closer integration which people like Juncker and Macron are proposing and which will be more likely to go ahead with the UK absent from the decision taking. I cannot see all of that being remotely saleable to a future electorate for a long long time to come.
@ John King,
“….. but the significant statistic about Brexit is that despite being unmitigated twaddle and a piece of criminal insanity, almost half the population still believe in it.”
It’s always a good idea to take a step back from yourself when you’ve come to such a hard and fast conclusion. Yes there are good arguments for staying in the EU. But if you think there aren’t also good arguments for leaving then you’re either deluding yourself or you aren’t thinking very hard. As a ex-doctor you can’t be short of mental ability.
My reasons for voting Leave, which were on balance, centred on the European Project not being properly thought through. The EU has embarked on a disastrous common currency project with the idea that all it needs is a central bank to hold it all together. It can’t work – especially when the rules of the currency, and all other currencies preparing to be converted into euros are so unforgivingly rigid.
The Stats of the French economy are really nothing unremarkable. The French have no trouble financing their deficit or debt. There is no inflation problem. If there is anything wrong, it is that unemployment is too high and Macron needs to put his foot on the economic accelerator a little. But he’s being told by the EU to do the exact opposite. It’s a crazy system.
There are plenty of economists who understand the problem and have still come to the conclusion that the UK is better in that out. And that’s fair enough, but at least they are intelligent enough, and thoughtful enough, to understand both sides of the argument.
http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/france-and-italy-next-economic-crash-europe-a7054801.html
Having made the argument for another Referendum, we cant very well abandon the idea now that its getting more support. I can see Liddles point about the danger of the “Transition Period” but to abandon The Referendum now would look like admitting that Brexit was right.
There has been a small shift in opinion on Brexit & Libdems have been doing better in Local Elections, we just have to keep trying.
I, for one, am certainly not saying we should abandon the argument against the follies of Brexit. But we have to be realists about what is electorally possible and I for one never joined this Party because it was a single issue pressure group. Remainers have not switched wholesale (or even in bits) to us so far, quite the reverse if anything. Roger Liddle is right that there is not going to be an overnight Tsunami of economic disaster due to Brexit -which some have hoped would suddenly propel huge numbers of voters in our direction. The economic fallout is going to be more piecemeal -even more so, as Roger points out, if we end up with a two, three or four year transitional phase after we formally leave in 2019.
I am though saying that we should not continue to be seen as a one trick pony concentrating only on an issue where ‘we’ have repeatedly lost the electoral votes both inside and outside Parliament. Above all we should not go into a post 2019 GE (by which time Brexit has happened bar probably a short transitional delay) obsessed with rejoining the EU on far worse terms than those the electorate rejected in 2016 and 2017.
Thankfully there are more signs that the Party Leadership are starting to campaign again on other issues since June.
As for doing better in Local Elections. I ran the Chesterfield (Holmebrook Ward) by election victory 2 weeks ago (22% increase in vote share) and, as with our by election gain from Labour in December 2016, our stance on Brexit played no part at all in the victory. The attempts to shoehorn every % increase in a Council by election as evidence of a Brexit swing to us is a nonsense.
Unless the government see a referendum as a possible escape route I do not think there is much likelihood of a further referendum, so I think the danger posed there is more academic that actual. Advocating a referendum is one useful way of highlighting the lack of agreement over where the country is heading.
The danger of complacency with an extension to transition is very real; from current behaviour, I think many will assume, with reason perhaps, that transition will morph into EU limbo in which the UK will be perpetually pleading an unresolved special case.
It is for this reason that I am sceptical whether a special transition can be agreed by the other 27 and the Parliament. Without an agreement on the NI border and on EU/UK citizens’ status and rights, I cannot see how a time limit can be agreed upon, though I suppose that an open transition period could be put into effect whose termination would be conditional on a resolution of these problems.
Since the alternatives are all worse, rejoining the EU, eventually, is quite likely, but I suspect it would be slow but with plenty of warm words for each tentative small step.
I get fed up with this banging on about the E.U, it seems as if we have nothing else to say. We have but do not seemingly voice them.
I live in the North Midlands and was very suprised by work colleagues in the public sector who apparently voted Leave, (over immigration). However some have said they made a mistake, “we never actually thought Leave would win, I was giving Cameron a kick up the a…”. So Paul perhaps things are beginning to shift. We live in hope.
Paul Holmes,
It is all very well to criticise the views of others, but in demonstrating that they are wrong, you must offer your view of what would be right. So what would the Paul Holmes strategy be?
If you are accepting the “will of the people”, why was it acceptable to re-run the 1970s referendum that took us in?
The argument put forward by the Brexiteers was that a majority of the present population had never had a say in that first referendum, and it was their right to express their view.
This implies that we should have further referendums every so often?
So why not a third referendum when the terms are decided.
Elizabeth
Elizabeth, I don’t think Paul is saying there should not be a referendum on the terms negotiated ( I think we all agree it would be sensible), but he is saying that that there is next to no chance there will be one. So going on and on and on and on and on about it, to the exclusion of all else will simply damage the party more, and as soon as we are out, the question will simply be “Well what would you do now?”
We are in great danger of being seen as not only untrustworthy (as a result of what we did in coalition), and irrelevant (as a result of our losing most of our MPs), but also intransigent (as a consequence of what will be portrayed as our fixation on the EU). That will set Liberal Democracy even further back.
Betty Patterson.
There was no referendum on joining the EU as it was only formed on 1st November 1993. Referendums were regularly promised after the signing of Maastricht, notably by The Lib Dems.
There was also no referendum to join the Common Market either. The referendum in the 1970s. like the last one was about continued membership.
Referendums are not common in Britain.
Back in 1867 Otto von Bismark said “Politics is the art of the possible” and looking back at the Social Democrat Group fringe report, I think that James Chapman’s point about Article 127 of the EEA Agreement is where our desire meets possibility. Leaving the EU, but remaining a member of the EEA is the least worst possible outcome based on where we are now. We can still campaign for a second referendum, but when the two largest parties are led by eurosceptics, we cannot expect to convince Parliament to legislate for one and retaining EEA membership is far better than a hard Brexit. If he is right about there not being a majority in Parliament for leaving the EEA, then the Brexiteers can have their victory but in reality little will change.
I think we are wrong to see the current Labour Leadership as monolithic. Both Khan (The London Mayor) & manuel Cortes (Head of The TSSA Union) argued for another Referendum at Labour Conference. Cortes is a Key Corbynite figure & Pro-EU.
Essentially The Labour strategy is to offend as few Voters as possible, if opinion shifts then so will Labours position.