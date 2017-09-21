First impressions from my first party conference – by a Lib Dem who voted Leave

I joined the Liberal Democrats in April 2017. This was my first party conference. I also voted Leave in the EU the referendum. Should I be in this party? Absolutely.

Europe

I sensed that many members didn’t truly understand Leave voters. Nick Clegg seemed a bit more in tune: “why wouldn’t you vote Leave after all you were promised by the Brexiteers?”. Remain is one thing that undoubtedly keeps the party unified. But Remain in what? Jean-Claude Juncker’s vision of a more federalised EU with power centralised? Seems profoundly un-Lib Dem to me.

Nick Clegg convinced me on Remain when he talked about “concentric circles of membership” with the UK sitting on an outer layer, and that is the rub of it. It is not a credible position to just articulate “Remain.” The Lib Dems have to put forward a simple vision for what type of EU we advocate remaining in and how we will make it happen. Nick’s vision or something else that the UK population will buy into? That is how you can convince Leave voters.

The party of the centre

I understand liberalism – it’s why I joined the party, but I still wasn’t sure by the end of the conference, where the ‘centre’ actually is. One member gave Jo Swinson and Norman Lamb a good ear bashing during a session on how to revitalise the centre ground: “why have we gone through 6 conferences, 2 general elections, 1 referendum, and the party still doesn’t have a clear vision on this?”. To own the centre ground you have to be the party that defines it to the public, otherwise you are just emulating others and playing catch-up; to win the game it helps to set the rules.

We need to articulate what the Lib Dem USP is for the ordinary person, defined in a way that is easily consumable and clearly differentiated. At the moment I’m still not sure, and I can’t explain to my wife the unique difference between us and centrist leaning Conservatives / Labourites. Norman Lamb gave us a great starting point when he talked about the business of government being “how to create prosperity and how to share it”. This is the question to which we need some radical answers that differentiate us.

Winning

Thank goodness there is an awareness of how important this is. Without it we are just a protest movement talking into the wind. At conference there was a little too much of “we need to look at / consider more broadly / discuss at length” – something all parties are guilty of.

Well thought out policies are important, but innovation is a good new idea implemented well. My plea to the party leadership is now for a clear bias to action. What are we going to do in government rather than what are we going to ‘review’ once we are there? What is our roadmap to government by becoming the biggest party? This is what winning means to me – not just getting back a few council seats. The fluid and crazy state of politics shows that anything is possible. I now want to see some entrepreneurial flair and disregard for what is considered traditionally ‘possible’.

The passion to help everyone in society that I’ve seen over the last four days is second to none, blended with realistic savvy from the leadership who understand that “to govern is to choose”. No other party comes close to this powerful and necessary combination. We can be radical from the centre and win. It’s time to get on and actually do it.

* Keith Bates joined the Liberal Democrats in April 2017