Five General Election lessons from a newbie

I joined the Lib Dems in 2015, stood for Chester Police and Crime Commissioner in 2016 and for Bromsgrove in the 2017 General Election. Both were tough but fabulous experiences and I was hugely grateful for the opportunity to stand for our shared Liberal Democrat values and for the great local support I received.
So what lessons did a newbie learn in this General Election?
- All is not lost!
Yes, our vote share was disappointing – but from my conversations on the street, and also as the latest evidence, we were squeezed – dreadfully! So, we know the votes are there… for next time.
I campaigned in a strong Conservative seat and met people who shared our values but felt a Lib Dem vote would make no difference. Here’s what seemed to persuade them;
“… every Lib Dem vote counts because the BBC and media allocate TV and Radio time based on the number of votes we get – so, if you want to hear less of Nigel Farage and more of Tim Farron, you must vote Lib Dem…”
- #JustTheSame
Labour and Conservatives are #JustTheSame – they are like two squabbling partners in a bad marriage – each blames the other, but without the other, they have no purpose!
Neither Labour nor the Conservatives can speak for the whole country because both seek to exploit our bent electoral system by appealing to a small core group of voters.
They are #JustTheSame and it is time to replace both of them, and our rotten way of electing MPs too.
- Let’s do coalition
The coalition was the most stable and successful government we’ve had in 30 years.
Could it have been better with Labour? Maybe.
And, when accused of the ‘terrible’ things Lib Dems did in Government I said
“…if you wish to blame the Lib Dems for what they did in Government, then please do the decent thing and vote them into Government in the first place.
“Next time, don’t give us 57 MPs, give us a majority and then I’ll take your complaint seriously.”
A Lib Dem coalition builds in anti-extremist stabilisers into government. Who wouldn’t want that?
If asked who we would form a coalition with? I’d say, if we fail to win a majority, then either Labour or Conservatives will be forming a coalition with us – so why not ask them first?
- Government
C’mon – what the heck – let’s be the next government!
The last two governments have been so bad and the future prospects look appalling – more Maybot or Corbyn – that this really must be the time for a Liberal Democrat government.
Look, I know that for saying this we’ll be laughed at, abused, made fun of, but hey, that’s better than being ignored – which is what is currently happening too often.
- How would you like to pay for your ‘free’ tuition?
I did not pay for my university tuition fees up front. However, my parents paid for my tuition through their taxes (according to their ability to pay) and I subsequently paid for others through my taxes too.
The point is, there has never been ‘free’ tuition – someone always has to pay.
The question for Labour to answer is why someone who never went to university should pay for someone who does? Because that is the principle that underlies their plan. And I believe it is unfair.
* Neil Lewis, who worked at The Economist Group before becoming an entrepreneur, joined the Lib Dems in 2015, standing as Cheshire PCC in 2016 and Bromsgrove in 2017.
I cannot agree with your statements : firstly every parent aspires for their child to excel in the field they choose & have the opportunity of free access to that – be it Higher Education, Further Education or Technical Apprenticeship. It seems to be somewhat illiberal to restrict access to opportunity to those who could afford to pay, or carry some form of debt. We wouldn’t use such arguments for secondary or primary education access, why is it acceptable for higher education to be chargeable? For a generation who enjoyed the fruits of fee free university and polytechnics with a modest student grant from local authority we should fight for free access to higher education. Those who didnt go or do want to go to university still need doctors and scientists. A Higher rate tax on high earners who probably did go to university seems appropriate way to fund this
I see Labour took a majority of 93 to in excess of 9000. LibDems went down from 5% in 2015 to less than 3% in 2017.
Yes there are other constituencies in Cheshire but all the same nothing to be cheerful about here in my view.
As for why should others pay for someone else’s education- a line echoed by Vince Cable – just check the mocking response on twitter to this.
I have no children. I don’t begrudge one penny if taxes paid towards the future generation’s education. What an appalling, selfish and shortsighted approach to public finances.
If this view prevails within the LibDems then on top of slamming public sector workers with austerity, the LibDems should just move into the small hole occupied by a few liberal Tories and sign up as Tory through and through.
There is an alternative- but not one that seems to be offered by LibDems hence their electoral collapse.
Stats above relate to Chester constituency of course
5. Paying for “free tuition”
Essentially, we need to raise an extra £10 billion each year for new students (existing unpaid debts could be written off over 30 years). We could raise higher rates of income tax; the IFS Green budget has some figures:
https://www.ifs.org.uk/uploads/gb/gb2015/ch10_gb2015.pdf
“A 1 percentage point rise in all rates of income tax would, after allowing for some behavioural response, raise an estimated £5.5 billion per year: £4.2 billion from the basic tax rate, £1.2 billion from the higher rate and £0.1 billion from the additional rate.” (pp232-33)
So 5p on higher and additional rates would raise £6.5 billion, while only restoring the additional rate to its 2010 level. We need to remember that Margaret Thatcher had a 60p top rate of income tax for most of her premiership. There are also options for increasing National Insurance above the UEL (£1 billion per 1p), so it is not infeasible to raise £10 billion through progressive taxation.
“The coalition was the most stable and successful government we’ve had in 30 years.”
Ignoring its desirability for a moment, you are brushing over that the coalition (always a very risky project) was unsustainable, and especially so due to the way in which it was pursued, such as re-branding as centrist (so setting us to be even more aggressively squeezed), embracing coalitionism (flipping our desire to make Parliament more balanced through electoral reform, to making the executive more balanced, with us joining it as our main goal), embracing fiscal conservatism (expecting an electoral dividend for embracing another party’s economic philosophy, which was terrible for the economy) and dumping on core voters (most notoriously through tripling fees). Perhaps you forget that we scrapped fees in Scotland.
You want the Lib Dems to make big strides, but are fetishising many of the things that are and would continue to hold it back. The Lib Dems are not an anti-extremist Party – it is a pro-liberal Party.
Dave Orbison: is there anything that a Lib Dem or Lib Dems say as a party that you agree with?
@Dave
Since you are in the party of hard Brexit, all the promises of free tuition are futile. Not only will the hard Brexit (that you presumably support) do enormous damage to the economy (limiting tax receipts to pay for free tuition), but the corresponding hike on corporation tax Labour promised will drive even more business (and tax receipts) from the UK. The country would face even more austerity had your hard Brexit supporting party gained power.
Already Labour’s purge of the rational frontbench members last week has led to disquiet amongst people who voted Labour last month who feel dreadfully betrayed.
The income tax rate for earnings between £100,000 and £121,200 is already 60% because the personal allowance is gradually withdrawn.
Plus 2% National Insurance equals 62% for this salary band.
See https://www.ft.com/content/622ff86c-d16e-11e5-92a1-c5e23ef99c77?mhq5j=e3
PEAK INCOME TAX RATES AND THATCHER
The highest rate of income tax peaked in the Second World War at 99.25%. It was then slightly reduced and was around 90% through the 1950s and 60s.
In 1971 the top rate of income tax on earned income was cut to 75%. A surcharge of 15% kept the top rate on investment income at 90%. In 1974 the cut was partly reversed and the top rate on earned income was raised to 83%. With the investment income surcharge this raised the top rate on investment income to 98%, the highest permanent rate since the war.
Margaret Thatcher, who favoured indirect taxation, reduced personal income tax rates during the 1980s. In the first budget after her election victory in 1979, the top rate was reduced from 83% to 60% and the basic rate from 33% to 30%. The basic rate was also cut for three successive budgets – to 29% in the 1986 budget, 27% in 1987 and to 25% in 1988. The top rate of income tax was cut to 40% in the 1988 budget. The investment income surcharge was abolished in 1985.
Economic theory is that there is a point at which tax rates are so high that the disincentive to earn and tax avoidance mean tax revenue is lower than it would be with lower tax rates. The theory has been called the Laffer Curve.
The optimum tax rate is for maximising revenue is debated. Some economists argue the optimum is 70% whilst others propose 33%. No doubt it varies with the particular circumstances.
What is clear is that no tax revenue is likely to be raised with either a 0% tax rate or a 100% or higher tax rate. So, helpfully, the answer lies somewhere between. 🙂