Five General Election lessons from a newbie

I joined the Lib Dems in 2015, stood for Chester Police and Crime Commissioner in 2016 and for Bromsgrove in the 2017 General Election. Both were tough but fabulous experiences and I was hugely grateful for the opportunity to stand for our shared Liberal Democrat values and for the great local support I received.

So what lessons did a newbie learn in this General Election?

All is not lost!

Yes, our vote share was disappointing – but from my conversations on the street, and also as the latest evidence, we were squeezed – dreadfully! So, we know the votes are there… for next time.

I campaigned in a strong Conservative seat and met people who shared our values but felt a Lib Dem vote would make no difference. Here’s what seemed to persuade them;

“… every Lib Dem vote counts because the BBC and media allocate TV and Radio time based on the number of votes we get – so, if you want to hear less of Nigel Farage and more of Tim Farron, you must vote Lib Dem…”

#JustTheSame

Labour and Conservatives are #JustTheSame – they are like two squabbling partners in a bad marriage – each blames the other, but without the other, they have no purpose!

Neither Labour nor the Conservatives can speak for the whole country because both seek to exploit our bent electoral system by appealing to a small core group of voters.

They are #JustTheSame and it is time to replace both of them, and our rotten way of electing MPs too.

Let’s do coalition

The coalition was the most stable and successful government we’ve had in 30 years.

Could it have been better with Labour? Maybe.

And, when accused of the ‘terrible’ things Lib Dems did in Government I said

“…if you wish to blame the Lib Dems for what they did in Government, then please do the decent thing and vote them into Government in the first place.

“Next time, don’t give us 57 MPs, give us a majority and then I’ll take your complaint seriously.”

A Lib Dem coalition builds in anti-extremist stabilisers into government. Who wouldn’t want that?

If asked who we would form a coalition with? I’d say, if we fail to win a majority, then either Labour or Conservatives will be forming a coalition with us – so why not ask them first?

Government

C’mon – what the heck – let’s be the next government!

The last two governments have been so bad and the future prospects look appalling – more Maybot or Corbyn – that this really must be the time for a Liberal Democrat government.

Look, I know that for saying this we’ll be laughed at, abused, made fun of, but hey, that’s better than being ignored – which is what is currently happening too often.

How would you like to pay for your ‘free’ tuition?

I did not pay for my university tuition fees up front. However, my parents paid for my tuition through their taxes (according to their ability to pay) and I subsequently paid for others through my taxes too.

The point is, there has never been ‘free’ tuition – someone always has to pay.

The question for Labour to answer is why someone who never went to university should pay for someone who does? Because that is the principle that underlies their plan. And I believe it is unfair.

