The Voice

For World Environment Day: The Lib Dems’ vision

By | Mon 5th June 2017 - 9:30 pm

Our digital people have been excelling themselves as usual this campaign.

On this World Environment Day, see below the video the party has put together outlining the problems and our vision for dealing with them.

The party would not have been happy to have come just behind Labour in the Friends of the Earth rating of manifestos. Tim Farron has today sent them a letter, which they welcome, giving more detail on our commitments.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRoland 5th Jun - 9:10pm
    @Dav "However, there is no logical reason why it is impossible to have a free trade area, with a mechanism for arbitrating trade disputes and...
  • User AvatarTim Hill 5th Jun - 8:40pm
    That should make Bill Le Breton a tadge happier......or at least less grumpy.....
  • User AvatarTim Hill 5th Jun - 8:32pm
    Bill's an old grump nowadays. He used to be a radical young thing :-)
  • User Avatartheakes 5th Jun - 8:30pm
    Just read that the Richmond by election Lib dem expenses have been referrred to the police, alleged overspend. Is this right?
  • User AvatarCaron Lindsay 5th Jun - 8:25pm
    Haven't you noticed, Bill? He's been on every news bulletin criticising the government's approach and giving out good liberal lines.
  • User AvatarAngrySteve 5th Jun - 7:31pm
    @Lorenzo, "But there is a time and place for both and the aftermath was really one for neither." The problem with that statement is that...