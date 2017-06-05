For World Environment Day: The Lib Dems’ vision

Our digital people have been excelling themselves as usual this campaign.

On this World Environment Day, see below the video the party has put together outlining the problems and our vision for dealing with them.

Today is #WorldEnvironmentDay. Only the Liberal Democrats have a real plan for the environment: https://t.co/NG06A6xZCs #VoteLibDem pic.twitter.com/jHGCQ3Y7YF — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 5, 2017

The party would not have been happy to have come just behind Labour in the Friends of the Earth rating of manifestos. Tim Farron has today sent them a letter, which they welcome, giving more detail on our commitments.