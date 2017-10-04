Homeowners as Currency Counterfeiters: a Parable

In the UK, gains on domestic property values are virtually untaxed. This put renters at a huge disadvantage. But far worse is the damage this does to our competitiveness. Failing to tax gains in property value means that our economy in effect hosts a currency counterfeiting operation with a £50bn turnover. This can be illustrated with a very short story.

Once upon a time a newly crowned king wished to prove his military prowess, and decided to raise a navy to conquer lands overseas. His councillors protested that the royal coffers were empty, but he hit on a brilliant idea. He would licence his councillors to print banknotes, in exchange for them providing sailors and ships. The councillors readily agreed. He ordered royal printing presses to be built, and handed them over to the councillors each with a licence to print money. The councillors set their presses in motion and provided the necessary sailors and ships. The king went to war and returned victorious.

Fortunately the king had wisely limited the speed of the printing presses so the currency would not collapse. Merchants and labourers still worked and traded, but were poorer because the newly printed banknotes meant their money were worth less than before. But the same banknotes made the printing press owners richer.

As time went by a market developed for the printing presses. Some of the king’s councillors had a great fondness for expensive claret, or lost money at cards, so had to sell their presses to repay debts. Successful merchants found the purchase of a printing press was an excellent and safe investment. Unfortunately skilled labourers found they could earn more abroad and started to emigrate. After the king had ruled for many years, there were few skilled shipwrights left in the kingdom and the navy fell into disrepair. Sensing their chance, the neighbouring kingdoms sent an invasion fleet, sank the king’s ships and the kingdom fell.

The moral of this story can be seen every day in the UK. Owning a home in the right part of the UK is like a licence to print money. Properties values increase while owners grow rich in their sleep. Many homeowners in London earn as much from rising house prices as do their from their day jobs. They don’t need to extend or improve their homes, since they benefit from increasing land prices, which is driven by public investment such as Crossrail. Their gain, which amounts to £50bn annually across the UK, is very lightly taxed via stamp duty. This bonanza is paid for by the rest of the country, especially by those who rent rather than own property. As a result investors buy into property rather than building factories, productivity suffers, and Britain has become a low wage economy.

The alternative are stark: Corbyn’s Labour will introduce rent controls and create an uncontrolled black market in subletting. The Tories are the creatures of landowners. But Land Value Tax is part of Liberal Democrat (and Green Party) policy and would recoup this bonanza for society. The UK economy cannot afford to host the equivalent of a £50bn currency counterfeiting operation.

* David Cooper is a member and constituency treasurer of the Newbury Liberal Democrats and has been a party activist for over a decade. He is also secretary of Libdem ALTER (Action for Land Taxation & Economic Reform). The views expressed are his own.