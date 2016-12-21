Caron Lindsay

Former Cardiff City Council leader Rodney Berman aims for Council seat in May

By | Wed 21st December 2016 - 9:50 am

Five years ago, the Liberal Democrats ran Cardiff with 35 of the 68 seats on the Council. In May 2012, they lost more than half their seats, mainly due to a backlash against the UK coalition government. Then Council leader Rodney Berman lost his seat.

There are signs of a reversal of fortune, though. In September, Robin Rea saw a huge increase in the Lib Dem vote to win a by-election in the city’s Roath ward.

Every council seat in Wales is up for election in May and Rodney has just been selected as the candidate for the Penylan ward.

He told Wales Online:

It’s a much better campaign picture for us than it has been for a number of years. We have been winning council by-elections up and down the country, we had a remarkable victory in the Richmond Park by-election and at the same time support for Labour is dropping.

“When you go out there you have people who are not impressed by Jeremy Corbyn and the way Labour is fighting nationally and locally. I think there’s a great opportunity for us, particularly as we’re the largest opposition party at the moment and we’re the only party that’s ever held leadership of the council.

“It’s not just the national impact of Labour but it’s the local impact of infighting. People are despairing at the local councillors.

“We have never had so many resignations from a ruling group and so many councillors deciding they’ve had enough.”

Local Lib Dems have been highlighting Labour’s failure on all sorts of issues from a massive increase in fly-tipping to local schools provision whilst allowing house building without planning for the necessary infrastructure investment. I was particularly annoyed by Labour’s lack of vision for the city. They made no effort whatsoever to keep one of its fantastic tourist attractions there.

I went to see the exhibition when I went to Welsh Conference in February and it’s such a valuable resource that attracts people to the city.

Labour have seen their majority dwindle, too, as councillors resign for all sorts of reasons.

It certainly seems that there is a perfect opportunity for a Liberal Democrat revival in Cardiff in May.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSimon Shaw 22nd Dec - 11:21am
    @El Sid "And all this talk about the “progressive alliance”, is this only something the party is interested in when it is other parties standing...
  • User AvatarRichard Warren 22nd Dec - 11:18am
    RBH, Roland and Tony Hill, Fascinating and informative comments. Thanks for that. I'm learning plenty too :-) The charity VAT issue is breathtaking, and the...
  • User AvatarCaracatus 22nd Dec - 11:07am
    Upholding British Laws in 1910 included women and most men not being allowed to vote.
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 22nd Dec - 11:01am
    Has it something to do with the BT pips? It,s not Big Ben or BBC pips is it?
  • User AvatarCaracatus 22nd Dec - 10:51am
    The Lib Dems didn't have to vote for this anymore than they had to vote for increasing tuition fees. It would have been far better...
  • User AvatarCaracatus 22nd Dec - 10:37am
    "I and colleagues have leafletted with our leaflet defending the achievements of Lib Dems in the Coalition and denouncing the Tory backsliding since" Oh dear,...
Fri 30th Dec 2016
19:30
Market Deeping Social for members and supporters
Thu 5th Jan 2017
20:00
Winchester Liberal Drinks
Thu 12th Jan 2017
Alsager TC, East by-election