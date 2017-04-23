Former Labour MP Bob Marshall-Andrews joins the Lib Dems

The BBC reports:
Former Labour MP Bob Marshall-Andrews has defected to the Lib Dems after describing Jeremy Corbyn’s party as a “political basket case”.
Mr Marshall-Andrews told The Times he had jumped ship in light of the Brexit campaign and Labour’s refusal to stand aside in the Richmond Park by-election.
The QC and barrister was MP for Medway from 1997 to 2010.
A Labour spokesman said: “Bob Marshall-Andrews has not been a member of the Labour Party for some years.”
Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said he was “coming over to the only party that is offering a credible opposition to a divisive Tory Brexit government”.
Mr Marshall-Andrews used to sit with the socialist group of Labour MPs alongside Mr Corbyn and shadow chancellor John McDonnell.
Bob Marshall-Andrews was a thorn in Tony Blair’s side for many years and has been an excellent panellist on “Have I got news for you”. Also, by strange coincidence, I once sat behind him and his family on a beach in Cornwall one afternoon.
Welcome to the party, Bob!
So it;s a case of watch your back, Bob.
Seriously though, Delighted to have such an able man join the party. His radicalism and wit makes it a welcome addition.