Former Labour MP Bob Marshall-Andrews joins the Lib Dems

MedwayCLPBob and Big Ben

The BBC reports:

Former Labour MP Bob Marshall-Andrews has defected to the Lib Dems after describing Jeremy Corbyn’s party as a “political basket case”.

Mr Marshall-Andrews told The Times he had jumped ship in light of the Brexit campaign and Labour’s refusal to stand aside in the Richmond Park by-election.

The QC and barrister was MP for Medway from 1997 to 2010.

A Labour spokesman said: “Bob Marshall-Andrews has not been a member of the Labour Party for some years.”

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said he was “coming over to the only party that is offering a credible opposition to a divisive Tory Brexit government”.

Mr Marshall-Andrews used to sit with the socialist group of Labour MPs alongside Mr Corbyn and shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

Bob Marshall-Andrews was a thorn in Tony Blair’s side for many years and has been an excellent panellist on “Have I got news for you”. Also, by strange coincidence, I once sat behind him and his family on a beach in Cornwall one afternoon.

Welcome to the party, Bob!

One Comment

  • David Raw 23rd Apr '17 - 2:13pm

    So it;s a case of watch your back, Bob.

    Seriously though, Delighted to have such an able man join the party. His radicalism and wit makes it a welcome addition.

