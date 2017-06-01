NewsHound

Frank Bruno to campaign for Norman Lamb today

By | Thu 1st June 2017 - 10:50 am

Norman Lamb has the endorsement of a heavyweight today. Frank Bruno, who is a great supporter of Norman’s work as health minister although he doesn’t support any political party, is visiting North Norfolk to campaign for him.

From the Eastern Daily Press:

Since meeting Mr Lamb during his time as a Health Minister, the pair have worked together on a number of initiatives to improve mental health support.

Bruno, who is not party political, is a long-time ambassador for people suffering from mental health problems and has spoken of his own experiences with bipolar disorder and will join Mr Lamb on the campaign trail.

The pair have worked together on a number of initiatives to improve mental health support.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Lamb said: “Frank is an inspiring champion for mental health. He has spoken very candidly about his experiences, and shares my passion to fight for change. He knows how vital it is that we have MPs in the next parliament who will stand up for people with mental ill health. It will be a pleasure to welcome him back to North Norfolk.”

The meeting point is the Market Cross at 11.30am. Norman and Frank expect to be in North Walsham town centre for at least an hour.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarBill le Breton 1st Jun - 12:45pm
    Forget this nonsense about there being a hung Parliament. Election Forecast, Hanretty's website from the University of East Anglia explains that using similar results to...
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 1st Jun - 12:01pm
    Phone Again! I grew up in Sheffield Hallam, in a time when we were a distant third in every election both local and national!
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 1st Jun - 11:59am
    TonyH Quite! I grew up in Sheffield
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 1st Jun - 11:56am
    Sorry! Annoying phone! To continue: (We should stop calling it "social care as if it is nothing to do with health). But the Tory proposal...
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 1st Jun - 11:51am
    David Evershed If you take the trouble to read the manifesto you will see that we will reverse the Tory cuts in inheritance tax and...
  • User AvatarMatt (Bristol) 1st Jun - 11:17am
    David Raw - neither would I rule out a Tory-SNP deal (though not a coalition).