Frank Bruno to campaign for Norman Lamb today

Norman Lamb has the endorsement of a heavyweight today. Frank Bruno, who is a great supporter of Norman’s work as health minister although he doesn’t support any political party, is visiting North Norfolk to campaign for him.

From the Eastern Daily Press:

Since meeting Mr Lamb during his time as a Health Minister, the pair have worked together on a number of initiatives to improve mental health support.

Bruno, who is not party political, is a long-time ambassador for people suffering from mental health problems and has spoken of his own experiences with bipolar disorder and will join Mr Lamb on the campaign trail.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Lamb said: “Frank is an inspiring champion for mental health. He has spoken very candidly about his experiences, and shares my passion to fight for change. He knows how vital it is that we have MPs in the next parliament who will stand up for people with mental ill health. It will be a pleasure to welcome him back to North Norfolk.”

The meeting point is the Market Cross at 11.30am. Norman and Frank expect to be in North Walsham town centre for at least an hour.