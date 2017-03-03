Caron Lindsay

Friday fun: Tom Brake and Sarah Olney in Twitter video controversy

By | Fri 3rd March 2017 - 12:20 pm

I don’t think Tom Brake, Sarah Olney or Simone van Beek, the staffer from LDHQ who directed the video, actually meant to amuse Twitter in quite the way that they did with this campaign video for Fairtrade Fortnight.

The message was good, although it may not have had quite the chemistry of the old Gold Blend ads of the 1990s.

For those readers who are too young to remember them, this was a series of twelve ads over six years advertising Gold Blend coffee. The romantic tension between stars Anthony Head and Sharon Maugham built up over time and everyone was on tenterhooks waiting for the final instalment. It made the fuss over Christmas department store ads we see today seem very small.

As a long-time boycotter of Nestle products, I had the pleasure of watching them knowing that I would never give the company a single penny in return for the entertainment.

Anyway, back to Sarah and Tom and the reaction on Twitter. This comparison seemed a little strange:

And, as the Indy 100 reports, the genius Twitter hive mind went into overdrive. Perhaps we don’t mind them having a laugh at our expense at the same time as they highlighted us trumping Labour in the donations stakes, though.

While we’re on the subject of Twitter, the Young Liberals seem to have turned themselves into Heat magazine.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

