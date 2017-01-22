NewsHound

From Peter Mannion to Roy Jenkins

By | Sun 22nd January 2017 - 2:28 pm

The man who made us all howl with laughter in The Thick of It as Minister Peter Mannion, Roger Allam, has been cast as a real life politician. He will play Roy Jenkins in a forthcoming play about the decision by the Gang of Four Jenkins, Bill Rodgers, Shirley Williams and David Owen, to leave Labour and form the SDP. They issued the Limehouse Declaration in January 1981.

From London Theatre :

The new play is written by Steve Waters, directed by Polly Findlay, and tells a story from our political history that speaks to our political present and imagines what happened behind closed doors during a pivotal moment in history – the formation of the SDP, which split the Labour party in 1981.

“A divisive left-wing leader at the helm of the Labour party. A Conservative prime minister battling with her cabinet. An identity crisis on a national scale. This is Britain 1981. One Sunday morning, four prominent Labour politicians – Bill Rodgers, Shirley Williams, Roy Jenkins and David Owen – gather in private at Owen’s home in Limehouse, east London. They are desperate to find a political alternative. Should they split their party, divide their loyalties, and risk betraying everything they believe in? Would they be starting afresh, or destroying forever the tradition that nurtured them?”

The production will run from 2 March to 15 April 2017 with an official opening on 8 March 2017. It features designs by Alex Eales, lighting by Jon Clark, sound design by Emma Laxton and music by Rupert Cross.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarManfarang 22nd Jan - 2:16pm
    James Protectionism will not work. Companies will move abroad taking the jobs with them. (remember a lot of jobs have been lost because of automation)...
  • User AvatarNeil Sandison 22nd Jan - 1:57pm
    Anthony Watts .Would your list also apply to a federal United Kingdom ?
  • User AvatarMichael Cole 22nd Jan - 1:45pm
    I agree with Nick ! Does anyone think for one moment that Farage & Co would have stopped campaigning if the vote had gone the...
  • User AvatarNeil Sandison 22nd Jan - 1:45pm
    As someone who could be described as a blue collar Liberal Democrat brought up in the school of hard knocks .The last thing we as...
  • User AvatarEddie Sammon 22nd Jan - 1:28pm
    Such as exercise is pointless if it comes up with the usual answers. It can't just say "economic intervention" is the key to reaching the...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 22nd Jan - 12:54pm
    Aberdeenshire. The Lib Dems didn't cover themselves in glory in the way they dealt with Councillor Martin Ford.