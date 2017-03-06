From UKIP to Social Democrat in the LibDems

This piece is long overdue, as I joined the Liberals Democrats back in October 2016. Since then, I have been elected Secretary of Runnymede & Spelthorne Liberal Democrats. I am also deeply involved with the newly formed (or regenerated) Royal Holloway LibDem Society.
So how does one defect from UKIP to the LibDems? I shall be frank.
I started involvement with UKIP in 2010, at the age of thirteen. This was when the party was an anti-EU pressure group. It felt outrageous and fantastically rebellious to participate in an idea that could undermine the entire establishment. When I saw the three main parties, I saw spin, snobbery and fakery. I did dream that one day something big would take down the political elite, who to me had a contempt for ordinary people and democracy. Today, I still believe this contempt exists strongly, but now we have a situation where they are forced to listen a little bit more.
My involvement in UKIP allowed me to channel my indignation. Also, being the only young person in the room, on many occasions, allowed me to develop a range of political and communication skills that may have taken much longer to attain in another party.
However, I came to realise that the party was seriously limited: organisationally and intellectually. There is no plan, for anything. It’s all improvisation. And if there is someone with a plan, he/she will probably leave or get kicked out, because the party’s vested interested in keeping the party like a pressure group is too strong. It felt like what Party HQ really needed was a textbook explanation of the roles and functions of a political party on every wall, before anything serious could begin.
Much more can be said, but Tories commonly ask me why then did I not join them, my apparent “natural home”, especially with Brexit now being implemented by them. Well, because I decided that I longer wanted Brexit to define my politics.
The 2015 General Election left me with the bitter aftertaste of Farage’s terrible election campaign, where his anti-immigration populism went to new heights. This was not the party I joined. But where could I turn when all I saw was contempt for the ordinary people with the others? Running my local Vote Leave campaign allowed me to study new strands of thinking on Europe, and when Lord Owen came out for Brexit after a life as Pro-Marketeer, I studied the SDP. I realised that I was an old school social democrat who would have loved the energy of the SDP. I’ve always had a romanticism of the 80s and this was probably the icing on the cake.
Furthermore, I reasoned that the best home for social democrats who campaigned for Brexit was not the Labour Party, but the Liberal Democrats – or as I prefer, the merger name of Social & Liberal Democrats.
Why join an ‘anti-Brexit’ Party? Because I believe that we have a Tory Brexit which no one voted for. I advocated EFTA during the referendum and I remember lead Leave campaigners doing the same. Consequently, this country desperately needs a pragmatic party to call out the absurdities which come before us – and Labour’s overwhelming baggage prevents them from providing any credible opposition.
I might have my disagreements, but in the era of post-truth we need a sophisticated kind of politics to call out the reactionaries and extremists. The LibDems must relate to the 52% who voted to Leave, as well as the 48%, in order to fully embrace their potential. The implications of the Brexit deal will be much bigger than any one party, and we must show that we are putting the national interest first: standing up for the Single Market, workers’ rights, the NHS – and vitally chasing up the promises made by the Vote Leave campaign.
I believe the old establishment which I resented have been dealt a major blow. We can now work to construct a Britain we want – not a Britain they want.
* Alexander Balkan is Secretary of Runnymede & Spelthorne Liberal Democrats
‘I’ve always had a romanticism of the 80s’
I take it that you weren’t actually there? Good grief.
First of all, welcome to the party! It’s good to have you with us.
Secondly, I think your story provides a compelling reason why we need to begin diversifying our message. Since the referendum we’ve become the ‘anti-Brexit party’. This has had its benefits, not the least of which is another wonderful MP in Sarah Olney. However there is clearly a segment of the 52% who are unhappy with the version of Brexit that we are getting from the Tories but still wish to see it carried out. A referendum on the terms of the deal in which a rejection of the deal means remaining in the EU would be disrespectful to these voters. Instead we need to reach out to voters such as yourself by proposing liberal alternatives. I’ve said for a while that we should focus less on preventing Brexit and more on joining the EFTA.
Romanticism is largely on the music and popular culture, as well as the beautiful Alliance. I’m aware everything else was terrible, as is the case with pretty much most history. But one has find beauty in something
Very pragmatic Jack – I completely agree. We cannot allow Farage to be the default voice of the Brexit voter. While the other parties offer extreme solutions, we need to offer sensible ones that work for everyone. It’s not a difficult concept.
Hi Alexander.
I am pleased to hear you have found a new home in the LibDems. You are obviously highly motivated and industrious. I hope this forum will be kind to you. It is normally extremely probing and rigorous, but can be harsh in this respect. It is also interesting to have the opportunity to probe and understand somebody coming from the leave side. I share your antipathy towards the old established order but would take issue with this statement.
‘I believe the old establishment which I resented have been dealt a major blow. We can now work to construct a Britain we want – not a Britain they want.’
On the contrary, I believe, the old established order has in fact ‘Taken back Control’ by virtue of the Brexit vote.
What say you.
Well Alexander, I joined the SDP/Liberal Alliance in 1983 and was a founder member of the Liberal Democrats in 1988, so I share some of your perspective on the 1980’s -but the music and popular culture was pretty dire as I recall it!
As for Lord Owen I was very impressed at the start. Only yesterday I heard a clip being played on the radio of him proclaiming at the launch of the SDP that it was the most democratic party in the UK with One Member One Vote unlike any other Party at that time. That was one part of my attraction to the SDP compared to the various Electoral Colleges, Block Votes and privileged decision making by MP’s that then featured everywhere else.
But then of course, when the SDP conference in Sheffield 1988 voted for merger with the Liberals, he took his ball home. One member one vote apparently only applied as long as those members voted the way he wanted. Call me old fashioned but I have always believed that democratic votes should be respected.
Alexander Balkan – ‘Romanticism is largely on the music and popular culture’
To coin a phrase, the best days of the 1980s were in the 1990s.
For what it’s worth by the way I’m more or less with you on the EFTA type option.
“‘I’ve always had a romanticism of the 80s’”.
Well as someone who can remember before 1997, the sixties were much more fun, much more liberal, and the music was much better. The 80’s were dominated in more senses than one by Thatcher, the Tricoteuse of the Tory party.
The national interest is difficult to define. People in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have different opinions, so the “United Kingdom” has made steps towards becoming a federal state, comparable to the former Federal Republic of Germany, while implying that federalism means centralism, which was fiercely denied by our former leader Paddy Ashdown.
Paddy brought new member John Cleese to Liberal Democrat federal conference, who talked to us about the psychology of the issue. Federalism implies devolution, which is good for mental health. For instance, devolution to Scotland is not enough, devolution within Scotland is also needed. Devolution to Northern Ireland existed before the Troubles, but the actions of the devolved government contributed to a perception of injustice which was expressed by non-violent members of the minority. A fair electoral system (STV) was useful, but not sufficient in itself, for instance it was not applied to MPs. Patience, delicacy and understanding are necessary now. We have also applauded the electorate of the Republic of Ireland in using STV to elect their first female President, Mary Robinson, using second preference votes, from among three candidates. She did campaign to sound of Simon and Garfunkel.
Good article Alexander .As a social democrat the first time around it is clear there are times when we need to do things collectively for example like climate change,air and sea pollution over fishing ,the refugee crisis by working together with partners .
Post Brexit we will need an EFTA type agreement to trade within Europe the party must formulate policy so that we do not appear to be standing still on the 23rd June but have Liberal Democrat solutions to the challenging times ahead.