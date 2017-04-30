NewsHound

Fun on the Campaign Trail #2: “Smell my spaniel”

By | Sun 30th April 2017 - 6:27 pm

Paul has already shown us the pictures of Bonnie, the gorgeous cockapoo who delighted everyone on Tim Farron’s visit to Cambridge the other day.

But Bonnie had a starring role in one of the funniest events of the week:

From ITV

Video footage showed Mr Farron approaching the dog, which was wearing a yellow Liberal Democrat rosette, before saying: “Smell my spaniel”.

Mr Farron owns a black and white springer spaniel called Jasper, and often posts pictures on social media of the two of them together.

It appears Mr Farron may have been suggesting that the campaigner’s dog could smell Jasper’s scent on his clothes.

“We are finding Tim is going down very well in this election with canines and canine owners”, one of his aides said.

“Jasper is up in the constituency at the moment, no doubt undertaking his Liberal Democrat delivery round with his usual diligence.

“We don’t rule out, however, that he could be unleashed at some point nationally during the campaign as one of our secret election weapons.

“Jasper believes passionately that Britain should remain open, tolerant and united.”

This attracted the attention of Scottish Tory Leader Ruth Davidson – to which someone we know responded:

 

But what of the delightful Jasper?

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • nigel hunter 30th Apr '17 - 10:32pm

    Does not Davidson know that the spaniel is boss. Doggy will smell Tim and pass him fit for Government!!
    ‘Smell my spaniel.’ More honest than Mays slogan

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJennie 30th Apr - 9:51pm
    Thank you xx
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 30th Apr - 8:37pm
    Purely from her Sunday political television appearances today I thought she was largely mainstream Lib Dem but with a better turn of phrase! Tim Farron...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 30th Apr - 7:49pm
    Labour may lose their moderate MPs while the hard left survive.
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 30th Apr - 7:39pm
    Typo, sorry. Pro-European
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 30th Apr - 7:35pm
    Please also note the currency movements. Obviously if the Tories get a majority in the Commons they get more time, which may affect any transitional...
  • User AvatarJudy Abel 30th Apr - 7:28pm
    Think mine got 47 - although some were my me!