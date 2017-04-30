Fun on the Campaign Trail #2: “Smell my spaniel”

Paul has already shown us the pictures of Bonnie, the gorgeous cockapoo who delighted everyone on Tim Farron’s visit to Cambridge the other day.

But Bonnie had a starring role in one of the funniest events of the week:

From ITV

Video footage showed Mr Farron approaching the dog, which was wearing a yellow Liberal Democrat rosette, before saying: “Smell my spaniel”. Mr Farron owns a black and white springer spaniel called Jasper, and often posts pictures on social media of the two of them together. It appears Mr Farron may have been suggesting that the campaigner’s dog could smell Jasper’s scent on his clothes. “We are finding Tim is going down very well in this election with canines and canine owners”, one of his aides said. “Jasper is up in the constituency at the moment, no doubt undertaking his Liberal Democrat delivery round with his usual diligence. “We don’t rule out, however, that he could be unleashed at some point nationally during the campaign as one of our secret election weapons. “Jasper believes passionately that Britain should remain open, tolerant and united.”

This attracted the attention of Scottish Tory Leader Ruth Davidson – to which someone we know responded:

But what of the delightful Jasper?

Here is Jasper my springer spaniel. He wants you to know that his family are standing by him at this difficult time pic.twitter.com/L6Xt6GNnWn — Tim Farron (@timfarron) April 27, 2017

