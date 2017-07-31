Joe Bourke

Funding Social Care costs

Andrew Dilnot, the economist who reviewed social care for the coalition government has described the social care system as a classic example of market failure  where the private sector cannot do what’s needed.

On the Tory plans, he said:

The changes just fail to tackle the central problem that scares most people. You are not tackling the big issue that people can’t pool their risks. There is nothing that anybody can do to pool their risk with the rest of the population, you just have to hope that you are not unlucky.

It is not providing insurance. You could easily have care costs of £300,000 each if you are a couple; you are not able to cover that extreme risk which is what we all want to do faced with anything else which we can insure. That’s the market failure and these changes do nothing to address that.

Shadow Health Secretary Norman Lamb has said:

Social care is in a state of total crisis. A million older people are missing out on care they need and services face a funding black hole of billions in this year alone. In Coalition we commissioned the Dilnot report – an independent, expert led review of social care funding -yet the Conservatives have chosen to ignore the recommendations. Now they are simply kicking the issue into the long grass again with more consultation, after their deeply unfair Dementia Tax was clearly rejected by voters.

Land Value tax (LVT) is well suited to funding the provision of social care. Policy ideas developed by ALTER include a tax free homestead allowance that would exempt many owner occupied homeowners from the tax altogether.

The tax free homestead allowance would be based on the capitalised value of land rents included in the Local Housing Allowance.

Land values in excess of this allowance would be subject to LVT at a rate sufficient to meet social care funding costs as part of an integrated health and social care service.

In Dilnot’s example, a couple facing care costs of £300,000 each need only pay the LVT on the value of land they own in excess of the homestead allowance.

For example, if this couple lived in a home worth £500,000 with a land value of £300,000 and an LHA land value of £200,000 they would pay LVT on the excess value of £100,000.  At a precept rate of say 1%, they would pay £500 each per year. If they did not have the income in retirement to pay the tax, it would be deferred until the property was sold or bequeathed, leaving only a modest charge against the property, which itself could be capped at the excess of land value over the homestead allowance.

Such a system of social care insurance spreads the risk across the whole community and would provide the necessary peace of mind to elderly citizens that even if they do need long-term care they will still be able to pass on the family home to their children.

 

* Joe Bourke is an accountant and university lecturer, Chair of ALTER, Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats and PPC for the Brentford and Isleworth constituency.

2 Comments

  • Sam 31st Jul '17 - 11:56am

    Speaking personally I think the polical class in westminster are likely to converge on backing Andy Burnhams idea(another estate tax), further taxing middle england.

  • David Cooper 31st Jul '17 - 2:00pm

    A good proposal, so much better than levying higher income tax on everyone.

