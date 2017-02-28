Future women, real lives

The Women Candidates’ weekend is about to take place and (apart from the odd party pooper) most reasonable folk can see that an event that boosts confidence and offers a quick burst of training is of value. But what about candidate support and candidate retention when the big weekend is over?

In a small party with a reliance on the selfless hard work of a thin layer of ridiculously dedicated volunteers it is not surprising that the pastoral care of candidates has not been a big priority over the years. It was a luxury we could not afford. But that has had consequences. As someone who was approved and selected in 2002 my very strong impression, and it can only be an impression as there are no figures on candidate retention, is that the failure to “stay with” candidates through life changes (coupled with the assumption that candidates can and must do everything) has particularly disadvantaged women.

One extraordinary omission is the failure to provide candidates with any protection whatsoever during pregnancy. In bizarre contrast with the party’s passionate concern with post Brexit employment rights the party perpetuates a situation where candidates have no clear maternity rights just because they are volunteers.

As a candidate who has seen the sharp end of this issue the formula I have suggested to the candidates’ office is as follows and (constructive!) comments would be welcome.

PPCs should be automatically entitled to 6 months maternity leave from their role as a candidate. A candidate’s maternity leave should only be compromised in the event of it coinciding with the immediate lead up to a General Election or by-election (i.e. the short campaign). Local parties should note that all pregnant women have a statutory entitlement to two weeks rest after giving birth and that statutory maternity leave is 52 weeks. Approved candidates who no longer wish to stand and those seeking approval as candidates should be encouraged to provide cover during a colleague’s maternity leave in order to gain or maintain their own campaigning experience. No serving PPC should be expected to fight a re-selection in her previous or successor seat (i.e. a seat that includes most of her previous seat after boundary changes) during her maternity leave unless such maternity leave coincides with the immediate lead up to a General Election or by-election. The party should look at best practice in this area in local government, where Liberal Democrat and other councillors have successfully taken maternity leave.

A Liberal government first introduced reforms that recognised the needs of pregnant employees in 1911! Surely we do not have to wait another century for pregnant volunteers in our own party to be recognised?

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East