General Election campaigning has been suspended

An email from the Chair of the Federal Campaigns and Elections Committee James Gurling has been sent explaining what the suspension of campaigning in respect for the victims of the Manchester attack means:
By now you will all have seen and heard about the terrible events of yesterday. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic attack in Manchester.
We, along with the other political parties have agreed to suspend our campaigns until further notice.
That means until further notice, please do not carry out any public campaigning activity – that includes canvassing, campaigning online, leaflet delivery and any street stalls.
This site won’t be posting any election related material today.
Wicked beyond belief.
Having just heard the news, I agree that all political activity should end. As a nation we need time to mourn for the innocent young people who have lost their lives, and for those who will forever have to live with the consequences of such an evil act.
It’s awful.
I’m not so sure I agree with suspending campaigning or all political activity unless it means postponing the election.
The election is unnecessary and a waste of public money. A terrible event. Over the next week or two there will be the heartbreaking funerals and the family grief. I know some will say this means the bomber has won, but I would cancel the election full stop. Legally there is no House of Commons the monent, but if the election is cancelled all existing MPs retake their seats and there would be by elections to fill any vancies from retirees. I guess some of the retirees would return. Yes cancel the election.