General Election campaigning has been suspended

An email from the Chair of the Federal Campaigns and Elections Committee James Gurling has been sent explaining what the suspension of campaigning in respect for the victims of the Manchester attack means:

By now you will all have seen and heard about the terrible events of yesterday. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic attack in Manchester.

We, along with the other political parties have agreed to suspend our campaigns until further notice.

That means until further notice, please do not carry out any public campaigning activity – that includes canvassing, campaigning online, leaflet delivery and any street stalls.