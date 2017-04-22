General Election Webinars 2017

We will be hosting a series of webinars for party members in the run up to the 2017 General Election. These sessions will arm you with essential skills needed during the campaign, including media training, fundraising and campaign skills.
Full details below:
How to get confident & in control with the media
Tuesday 25 April 2017|Time 5-6pm| Trainer: Laura Shields – Media Trainer, Director of The Media Coach & chair of Brussels Lib Dems.
This session will cover:
- How to understand a journalist’s mindset
- Tricks of the media
- How to build effective messages
- Staying in control
Fundraising
Wednesday 26 April 2017|Time 5-6pm| Trainer: HQ Fundraising Team
- How to identify campaign donors
- Making your case for funding
- Increasing your resources
Winning Young Votes | Date TBC
The session will cover:
- Tapping in to policy priorities for young people
- Communicating effectively across generations
