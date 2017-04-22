Natalie Chindipha

General Election Webinars 2017

By | Sat 22nd April 2017 - 4:48 pm

We will be hosting a series of webinars for party members in the run up to the 2017 General Election. These sessions will arm you with essential skills needed during the campaign, including media training, fundraising and campaign skills.

Full details below:

How to get confident & in control with the media

Tuesday 25 April 2017|Time 5-6pm| Trainer: Laura Shields – Media Trainer, Director of The Media Coach & chair of Brussels Lib Dems.

This session will cover:

  • How to understand a journalist’s mindset
  • Tricks of the media
  • How to build effective messages
  • Staying in control

Register here

Fundraising

Wednesday 26 April 2017|Time 5-6pm| Trainer: HQ Fundraising Team 

  • How to identify campaign donors
  • Making your case for funding
  • Increasing your resources

Register here

Winning Young Votes | Date TBC

The session will cover:

  • Tapping in to policy priorities for young people
  • Communicating effectively across generations

 

Get in touch at [email protected] for more details!

* Natalie Chindipha has been Diversity & Talent Support Manager since July 2016. She works within the Diversity Team at LDHQ to support and encourage diversity initiatives across the party.

One Comment

  • Ruth Bright 23rd Apr '17 - 10:16am

    All very impressive. Very different (thank goodness) to the Dad’s Army level of “support” non-target candidates used to get ten years ago or more.

