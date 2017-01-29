What happened to the lamp beside the golden door?

The Telegraph reports:
Mr Trump signed an executive order closing US borders to all refugees for a period of at least four months and temporarily banning all travellers from half a dozen countries, regardless of whether they have already been issued visas…
In the wake of President Trump’s action, one is reminded of the words on the plaque at the foot of the Statue of Liberty in New York harbour. They were written by Emma Lazarus and from a poem called “New Colossus”:
“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she
With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
I think the comment from a Democrat Senator” Tears are running down the face of the statue of liberty” struck me as a complete answer.
” – and we will waterboard them.” 🙁
Listen to John McCain here
https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/videos/10154266695396939/
and you will see how far to the Right of even Republicans Trump is on civil liberty issues. And following Holocaust Remembrance Day, let us remember, too, that the USA denied Anne Frank and her family entry to their country.