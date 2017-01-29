Paul Walter

What happened to the lamp beside the golden door?

By | Sun 29th January 2017 - 10:17 am

The Telegraph reports:

Mr Trump signed an executive order closing US borders to all refugees for a period of at least four months and temporarily banning all travellers from half a dozen countries, regardless of whether they have already been issued visas…


In the wake of President Trump’s action, one is reminded of the words on the plaque at the foot of the Statue of Liberty in New York harbour. They were written by Emma Lazarus and from a poem called “New Colossus”:

“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she
With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and councillor. As part of the Liberal Democrat Voice team he helps with photos and moderation on the site, as well as occsionally contributing articles. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

2 Comments

  • bob sayer 29th Jan '17 - 10:47am

    I think the comment from a Democrat Senator” Tears are running down the face of the statue of liberty” struck me as a complete answer.

  • Tony Dawson 29th Jan '17 - 11:21am

    “Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses. . . . ”

    ” – and we will waterboard them.” 🙁

    Listen to John McCain here

    https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/videos/10154266695396939/

    and you will see how far to the Right of even Republicans Trump is on civil liberty issues. And following Holocaust Remembrance Day, let us remember, too, that the USA denied Anne Frank and her family entry to their country.

