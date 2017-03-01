Giving EU nationals the right to stay benefits us all

I’m feeling quite nervous this afternoon. The House of Lords is debating an amendment which would give EU nationals who have made their homes here the right to stay. The Government is expected to be defeated and I hope very much that this will be the case and that we won’t have the disgraceful scenes we saw on Monday when the so called opposition were whipped to reject an amendment on the single market.

For me, this is something very personal – and also a bit selfish. Like virtually everyone else, I have friends who are EU nationals. They live here. This is their home. I don’t want to see them used as bargaining chips. My neighbours are from Poland. I don’t want them to have any worries about whether they will be forced to uproot their lives and disrupt their daughter’s education.

Those things are important, but as many of you will know, my husband was seriously ill at the end of last year. He is making a good recovery thanks to the excellent specialist medical care he received. The surgeon who saved his life and who sped back into the hospital at dead of night when there was a problem to operate again is Italian. He’s the same surgeon, actually, who saved the life of Nicola Sturgeon’s father-in-law. His registrar is from Greece. The nurse who looked after him in ITU so skilfully was also Italian. I want them to have the right to live here unimpeded for two reasons. First of all, it’s the right thing to do. Secondly, I don’t want to lose their skills which make Edinburgh one of the best places for cardio-thoracic surgery in the UK.

In our fairly lengthy dealings with the NHS recently, we’ve come across many other EU nationals – the health care assistant in the ward in our local hospital who was so kind and patient to all those in her care and whose sense of humour could always make a day brighter. I don’t have any relations in care homes, but many of my friends have, and they will be being looked after day in, day out, by EU nationals. If all those people left to live in their home country or any of the other 27 EU member states, then there would be a massive crisis in the health and social care sectors (as if those areas didn’t have enough challenges to face) . Sal Brinton talked about that in the Lords back in November.

Passing this amendment would send out a huge message to those people that their skills and the work that they do is appreciated and that they are welcome here. It also sends out a message that we are a country with morals which doesn’t use people as pawns in a political game.

As I write, Jonny Oates is speaking about the complexities over whether the NHS counts as comprehensive health insurance or not. He also said that he had been contacted by many British ex-pats who were worried about their future in the countries they have made their home and who feel abandoned by the House of Commons. They support the amendment under discussion today.

Earlier, Sarah Ludford spoke about the stress the uncertainty could cause to families. From the BBC’s live feed:

The Lib Dem’s Baroness Ludford has put her name to the amendment. She recalls that last year, then immigration minister James Brokenshire said that EU nationals would not need to provide any documentation provided they had acquired five years permanent residence. In reality, EU nationals are being asked to fill in an 85 page document she says. The upshot, she argues, is “anxiety, dismay, turbulence” in people’s lives.

I have everything crossed that the Lords does the right thing. If they do, we all win. And if they do manage to defeat the Government, then they should stand firm during the parliamentary ping-pong.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings