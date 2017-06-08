Good luck everybody – and thanks

After 7 weeks’ solid campaigning, following 9 months of local elections campaigning, following 4 months’ EU referendum campaigning we finally reach the last polling day for a while.

This is timed to catch you as you have a break after your good mornings. Get some caffeine and sustenance as you’re going to need it.

The last 48 hours of an election campaign are always horrible. You always focus on what you haven’t done rather than the huge amount you have achieved. It’s a tense and anxious time. Even when you are really tired, you don’t sleep that well.

Polling day should actually be reclassified as an endurance event. Up before dawn, delivering leaflets and knocking on our supporters’ doors until they physically can’t get to the polls in time and then on to the count or sitting up watching the results, it takes its toll. The adrenaline will get you through, though.

We can bring in some really good results today in our key seats. I’m in Edinburgh West helping Christine Jardine, and other members of the LDV team are in their local targets.

If you want to help Lib Dems get elected today, go to www.libdems.org.uk/win and put in your postcode. That will tell you where your help is most needed. If you can’t travel, the Lib Dem Newbies Facebook page has a list of key seat phone banks so you can help their effort.

When the pain and exhaustion hits, remember those who have inspired you in politics and keep going for them. Today, I’ll be thinking of Andrew Reeves, our former Scottish Campaigns Director who died in 2011. His booming laugh and infectious enthusiasm, combined with a healthy dose of pure smut, made us achieve more than we thought we could.

I’ll also focus on how much I want to see Christine elected. I’ve always liked her, but my respect for her has shot up even higher during this campaign. She has endured the most difficult personal challenges and been the subject of a really nasty campaign by the SNP, but she’s got through it with good grace and humour, always taking the high road.

Every photo I see of St Albans candidate Daisy Cooper has that wide, enthusiastic smile. She’s taken the challenge of beating a Brexiteer Tory MP in a Remain area with her customary grit, energy and style. Since last Summer, she has built what could be a winning campaign. Can you help her over the line today?

The House of Commons needs Kelly-Marie Blundell. There are few better and stronger advocates for the poorest and most vulnerable in our society. She could win back Lewes for the Lib Dems today.

Jo Swinson, a former government minister who revolutionised parental leave, has inspired me since her first election at the age of 25 in 2005. She is one of the most focused, hard-working people I’ve ever met and it’s been clear that people have missed her as their MP.

Julian Huppert was an amazing voice for science in the Parliament and his absence has been very deeply felt these last two years. Let’s make sure that he’s back in there to stop a Brexit that will drain research funding from our universities.

These are just some of the amazing Lib Dems standing for Parliament today. You will have your own to add.

Thank you all so much for everything you are doing today. Whether it’s pounding the streets, working the phones or standing at polling stations telling, it will help elect Lib Dem MPs.

If you have moved to a target seat for the day, then make sure that they return the favour in the months to come by helping your area.

Keep going till 10 pm and we’ll see you on the other side.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings