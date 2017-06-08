Caron Lindsay

Good luck everybody – and thanks

By | Thu 8th June 2017 - 9:38 am

After 7 weeks’ solid campaigning, following 9 months of local elections campaigning, following 4 months’ EU referendum campaigning we finally reach the last polling day for a while.

This is timed to catch you as you have a break after your good mornings. Get some caffeine and sustenance as you’re going to need it.

The last 48 hours of an election campaign are always horrible. You always focus on what you haven’t done rather than the huge amount you have achieved. It’s a tense and anxious time. Even when you are really tired, you don’t sleep that well.

Polling day should actually be reclassified as an endurance event. Up before dawn, delivering leaflets and knocking on our supporters’ doors until they physically can’t get to the polls in time and then on to the count or sitting up watching the results, it takes its toll. The adrenaline will get you through, though.

We can bring in some really good results today in our key seats. I’m in Edinburgh West helping Christine Jardine, and other members of the LDV team are in their local targets.

If you want to help Lib Dems get elected today, go to www.libdems.org.uk/win and put in your postcode. That will tell you where your help is most needed. If you can’t travel, the Lib Dem Newbies Facebook page has a list of key seat phone banks so you can help their effort.

When the pain and exhaustion hits, remember those who have inspired you in politics and keep going for them. Today, I’ll be thinking of Andrew Reeves, our former Scottish Campaigns Director who died in 2011. His booming laugh and infectious enthusiasm, combined with a healthy dose of pure smut, made us achieve more than we thought we could.

I’ll also focus on how much I want to see Christine elected. I’ve always liked her, but my respect for her has shot up even higher during this campaign. She has endured the most difficult personal challenges and been the subject of a really nasty campaign by the SNP, but she’s got through it with good grace and humour, always taking the high road.

Every photo I see of St Albans candidate Daisy Cooper has that wide, enthusiastic smile. She’s taken the challenge of beating a Brexiteer Tory MP in a Remain area with her customary grit, energy and style. Since last Summer, she has built what could be a winning campaign. Can you help her over the line today?

The House of Commons needs Kelly-Marie Blundell. There are few better and stronger advocates for the poorest and most vulnerable in our society. She could win back Lewes for the Lib Dems today.

Jo Swinson, a former government minister who revolutionised parental leave, has inspired me since her first election at the age of 25 in 2005. She is one of the most focused, hard-working people I’ve ever met and it’s been clear that people have missed her as their MP.

Julian Huppert was an amazing voice for science in the Parliament and his absence has been very deeply felt these last two years. Let’s make sure that he’s back in there to stop a Brexit that will drain research funding from our universities.

These are just some of the amazing Lib Dems standing for Parliament today. You will have your own to add.

Thank you all so much for everything you are doing today. Whether it’s pounding the streets, working the phones or standing at polling stations telling, it will help elect Lib Dem MPs.

If you have moved to a target seat for the day, then make sure that they return the favour in the months to come by helping your area.

Keep going till 10 pm and we’ll see you on the other side.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Tony Dawson 8th Jun '17 - 10:51am

    This is just about the first polling day, local or national. In over 40 years that I have not written a leaflet or delivered thousands including umpteen Good Mornibgs. Instead I am sleeping away most of polling day 5000 miles away and will be flat on my back for most of the reat of it. Anyway, good luck to all good Liberals and democrats working for genuine Liberal Democrat candidares today all over Britain.

  • Jonathan M 8th Jun '17 - 1:41pm

    As a lifelong 60 yr old Liberal (following the lead of my late father who died in 1976 and who had become a Liberal around the time of Eric Lubbock winning Orpington) best of luck from down under where I have lived for years.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDav 8th Jun - 11:51am
    Sorry, I meant, they might not get to cast their vote until they are 22.
  • User AvatarDav 8th Jun - 11:50am
    It is clear that voter age plays a role in the way that people are likely to vote so it isn’t simply a case of...
  • User AvatarGeoff Reid 8th Jun - 11:01am
    Andrew T is right. One thing I learned last year during a stint as Lord Mayor in Bradford (where my first engagement of the year...
  • User AvatarTony Dawson 8th Jun - 10:51am
    This is just about the first polling day, local or national. In over 40 years that I have not written a leaflet or delivered thousands...
  • User AvatarCaron Lindsay 8th Jun - 10:37am
    This is an unacceptable ad hominem comment and breaches our comments policy. I've just been made aware of it. Its author will be put on...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 8th Jun - 10:15am
    because the Tories support low taxes ??? Of course they say they do. But every VAT increase I can remember has been implemented by a...