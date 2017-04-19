Gorton election will now take place on 8th June

It’s just been announced that, subject to approval by MPs, the Gorton poll will be cancelled as a by-election and will now take place along with all the other seats on 8th June.

From the BBC:

A by-election for the Manchester Gorton constituency has been cancelled after the House of Commons backed Theresa May’s call for a June general election. The Cabinet Office said the election for the vacant seat, planned for 4 May, would now take place on 8 June as part of the nationwide polling day. MPs will be asked to formally overturn the writ for the poll. The proposed by-election would have created the anomaly of taking place after parliament had been dissolved.

Liberal Democrat candidate Jackie Pearcey said:

I’ve spent 30 years campaigning for our area, 21 years as a councillor. One month extra will not hurt. The Liberal Democrats have knocked on tens of thousands of doors over the last few weeks and delivered thousands of leaflets. The fact that people now have an extra month to make their decision won’t change the fact that Labour has let Manchester down. We will now step up our campaign because people deserve better than a Labour party that has taken them for granted and backed a hard Brexit. More and people are using this election to send a clear message to Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn that our country is going in the wrong direction.

