Andy Boddington

Gove governing Defra is a bad move for the environment

By | Mon 12th June 2017 - 7:47 pm

Michael Gove now oversees environmental policy, food, farming and fisheries. His arrival in the cabinet is part of Theresa May’s struggle to avert a leadership bid. More than ever, we need an independent government-backed assessor for the environment, biodiversity and wildlife.

Politically, we live in curious times with no certainty that the government will be stable or strong enough to survive the Brexit process. Theresa May has reappointed most of her pre-election cabinet, but she moved Andrea Leadsom from Defra to become Leader of the House of Commons. Michael Gove has been brought back to cabinet as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. We have gone from a barely noticed Defra Secretary to one that will crave attention by swinging a wrecking ball through environmental regulation.

Andrea Leadsom was a climate change sceptic and even asked Defra officials whether climate change is real. Apparently convinced by them that it was, she nevertheless supported shale gas extraction through fracking. She also backed foxhunting and selling off forests.

Similar criticism might be made of Michael Gove, who tried to demote climate change in the school curriculum. He backs foxhunting and the badger cull and wants the Habitats Directive rolled back after Brexit.

It is very difficult to point to anything Leadsom achieved during her 12 months in charge of Defra. Gove is likely to make his presence felt in Defra from day one. He is renowned for his ‘slash and burn’ style of politics, an appropriate analogy given he is now in charge of agriculture.

Farmers are already braced for a major shakeup in their funding after Brexit. They are guaranteed the existing level of subsidy under the Tory manifesto until 2022. Gove remains a ferocious opponent of the Common Agricultural Policy.

He blamed the EU’s common fisheries policy for his father’s fish merchant business “going to the wall” – though his father denied that this was the case. Reduction in quotas and a protectionist stance on keeping foreign vessels out of British waters will give a short-term boost to the fishing industry, at the cost of a long-term decline in fish stocks. The roll out of Marine Protection Zones under Andrea Leadsom and her predecessors has been sluggish. We are unlikely to see an improvement under Michael Gove.

Leadsom failed to publish the much delayed 25-year plan for the environment. Now that is promised as part of the Brexit process. That suggests that it may be used to dress up environmentally destructive polices as a progress towards a green government.

Fortunately, the main responsibility for climate change lies with Greg Clark, who heads the sprawling department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. He has long favoured a low carbon economy.

No one is expecting Michael Gove to be interested in habitat restoration and in enhancing the contribution of peat bogs and moorland make to promoting biodiversity and reducing flooding. George Monbiot’s rewilding agenda won’t even get a look in.

Gove has raged against the Habitats Directive. Referring to the Thames Basin Heaths Special Protection Area, designated to protect the Dartford Warbler and other birds, he complained that the protected status was getting in the way of housebuilding  and “massively increasing the cost and the regulatory burden for housing development.”

Gove’s attack on the Clinical Trials Directive shows an aggressive attitude towards safety regulation. It means he is unlikely to increase restrictions on neonicotinoids, which many scientists and environmentalists have argued are partly responsible for the decline in bees and other pollinators. He must tackle the toxic air that pollutes so many of our cities. Defra has produced such a weak Air Quality Plan to address the issue, that it is once again facing challenges in the courts.

The environment barely featured in the general election campaign. It is no longer at the forefront of politics. Without the stability and strength of EU protection, our environment is vulnerable to the whims of here today, gone tomorrow governments. The Great Repeal Bill may keep EU environmental protections in place but the directives are principally implemented through regulations. This is where Michael Gove will burn the rulebook.

More than ever after this cabinet reshuffle, there is a need for an independent government-backed assessor for the environment, biodiversity and wildlife. We have the Committee on Climate Change. We have the Office of Budget Responsibility. We have a Food Standards Agency. But for the environment, we only have the Environment Agency and Natural England. Both have been shown to be under the government’s thumb in recent years. We need an independent voice, close enough to government so that it is noticed, but distant enough to ensure that it is free from political interference.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem living in Shropshire, and a former editor for Lib Dem Voice

  • ad 12th Jun '17 - 10:35pm

    Andrea Leadsom was a climate change sceptic and even asked Defra officials whether climate change is real. Apparently convinced by them that it was, she nevertheless supported shale gas extraction through fracking.

    Good. CO2 emissions in the US have been cut significantly by the replacement of coal by shale gas. And frankly, I would rather that Europe be powered by British gas than by Russian. (Or is anyone going to tell me about the fine environmental standards they have in Putin’s Siberia?)

