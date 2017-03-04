Great result for Alliance as majority of Northern Ireland votes against Brexit

The Northern Ireland election results are now in and they show some very encouraging trends for those of us with a liberal outlook. Our sister party, the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland, won 8 seats and got its highest vote share in 28 years. Although their number of seats stays the same at 8, in an Assembly that is 18 seats smaller, that is a major achievement. It also increased its first preference vote share by over 2%.
Voters also sent a message that they were opposed to Brexit with the biggest losers being the unionist parties, who lost 16 of the 18 seats. The DUP famously gave more than £400,000 to the Leave campaign. The impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland, particularly on the border with the Irish Republic, would be devastating as Nick Clegg wrote recently.
On her Facebook page, Alliance leader Naomi Long summed up a good night for the party:
Liberal Democrat Northern Ireland spokesperson Alison Suttie had this to say about the election result:
This is a very strong result for Naomi Long and the Alliance Party. It is clear that an increasing number of people in Northern Ireland want to see a progressive, liberal and vibrant community which celebrates diversity as a strength.
With the Conservative government determined to pull Northern Ireland and the UK as a whole towards a hard Brexit, it has never been more important for Northern Ireland to have a strong, stable Executive, working in the interests of everyone in Northern Ireland and the whole community. The interests of Northern Ireland as a whole, having voted strongly to remain in the EU, are greater than the issues which cause division in the community.
In the face of this challenge, I sincerely hope that all of the political parties in Northern Ireland will adopt a mature and reflective response in the forthcoming weeks, for the sake of the future for all the people of Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland politicians and political journalists can all say “D’hondt system”, which is often used as an alternative to the Single Transferable Vote (as for the election of MEPs), but under the Good Friday Agreement they use both, in succession. http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/northern_ireland/91150.stm
Naomi Long and her colleagues should be congratulated on an effective electoral campaign, but, as she said in the Leaders’ debate, the next stage is crucial. We can be confident that Alliance will stick to their principles.
Former UUP leader David Trimble (now a peer) said on BBC Radio 4 that more time should be allowed for negotiations, as was originally the case under the Belfast Agreement. He has a good point, but deadlines can be effective, so the Secretary of State may need to decide whether to bring urgent legislation into the Westminster Parliament.
Naomi Long was a picture of dignity and courage when she lost her seat at Westminster and she shows those same qualities in victory. A woman who gives politics a good name.
Ruth Bright: Yes and the campaign against her on the streets was supported by the DUP and the UUP as David Ford said.
NI assembly elections use STV. The D’Hondt method is used internally by the resulting assembly to assign Executive seats: http://education.niassembly.gov.uk/post_16/how_do_we_elect_mlas
Caron, you imply that the vote was about opposing Brexit. Can I ask an absolutely genuine question -since I don’t follow Northern Irish politics in the sort of detail that would produce such understanding?
Was Brexit the key reason for the Unionists Parties (thankfully) losing support or was it the controversy over Arlen Foster’s Leadership and above all the scandal of the Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme? Or something else? What were the key campaign messages of the Alliance Party and of Sinn Fein who were the ones who got the best results in this election?
May I tentatively suggest that, though the unionists’ support for Brexit and the attitudes that went with it may have formed a backdrop to the election, the loss of confidence in the financial competence and honesty of the DUP as a result of the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal was a major factor?
@paul holmes – The left-wing “People Before Profit” group had two MLA’s in the previous assembly but lost one this time. During the campaign, Sinn Fein stressed that PBP had been pro-Brexit (applying a left-wing critique to the EU) and the losing candidate candidly admitted on TV yesterday that this had some effect on his vote, although it’s worth noting that he had previously been elected 6th in a constituency that has now dropped from 6 to 5 MLAs.
But I have seen no evidence that the DUP’s disastrous performance had anything to do with Brexit. The large increase in turnout (from 55% last time to 65% this time) seems to have disproportionately benefited Sinn Fein who ran on a platform of “Equality, Respect, Integrity” in an election dominated by the RHI scandal and issues around the (ab)use of the Petition of Concern by the DUP to block equal marriage and Irish language legislation.
As I understand it the only party of the main five supporting Brexit in Northern Ireland was the DUP. (They’ve always been anti-Common Market). They also gave £400k to the Brexit campaign. The constituencies where Leave won in the referendum conspicuously exclude Belfast and any constituency anywhere the Border.
DUP lost votes, a bit, and relative seats.
Keep your fingers crossed in the coming weeks, for negotiations succeeding between the DUP and Sinn Fein.
If they don’t work, Direct Rule will take over, leaving the Government of Northern Ireland in the hands of the party who came eleventh in the election – the Conservatives.
@Ian Sanderson – I thought it was quite funny that they showed the 10 worst performing candidates in the whole election (we should do that over here!) and the Conservative standing in West Tyrone was the lowest in the whole election getting 27 first preference votes or 0.06%
For an alternative, less sunny view you could read David Herdsons piece : “The Road to Nowhere ?” on Political betting.com. Given the scale of the scandal, votes didnt really shift very much. The great majority voted to stay in their respective bunkers.
I don’t think an increase in the share of Sinn Fein’s vote (or indeed an increase proportionally in nationalist representation in the Assembly) is something to celebrate, even if the nationalist parties happen to be opposed to Brexit. Would you be celebratory if the SNP increased its share of the vote and/or representation in the Assembly (or Westminster) at the next election?
But it is an interesting question it begs; which is more theoretically important if you had to chose only one, remaining within the EU? Or preservation of the Union/United Kingdom? Appreciate that losing one increases leads to an increased likelihood of losing the other.
Also interesting to note that in the peculiar cross-community vote system of governance in Northern Ireland, that the Alliance has the designation of “Other”, and not “Unionist” or “Nationalist”.
I think that wood pellet boilers were only the tip of the iceberg. Both DUP and UUP have failed to reflect the diversity within the pro-union people. Not all unionists supported Brexit but the DUP were adamant they should. Not all unionists take the same moral opinions on issue that the DUP PoCs over and over on LGBT issues, abortion, Irish language and integrated education. Society is moving on but Unionism is still stuck in a pre-civil rights mentality.
While Brexit may not have affected first preferences to the DUP so much it may well have had an impact further down the ballot where people were not prepared to transfer to a party that unlike those in Westminster should be aware of the land border issues with the EU but are equally blind to the implications this has to them. DUP were fielding so many candidates in some areas that their quotas didn’t warrant. It led the the lose of Nelson McCausland in North Belfast and then the elimantion of Emma Little Pengelly in Belfast South and the subsequent surplus going less than 50% to the UUP and seeing the Greens take the last seat.
The intersting picture is in who each person’s vote then transferred and that might even indicate that SDLP and UUP voters are more line with the Other designation than traditional Nationlist or Unionist.
So Paul Murray suggests it was specifically Northern Irish issues that undermined the DUP vote. Another Thread suggests that UUP voters did not give their transfer votes to the DUP which would again indicate that very specific NI issues were the key factor rather than Brexit.
I think it is a dangerous road to argue that every election is or should be about Brexit.Important as that issue is it is not the dominant topic on ordinary voters minds. One group of Leave voters being interviewed in Stoke Central (or Brexit Central as Paul Nutall dubbed it), said they had not voted UKIP because all UKIP ever talked about was Brexit “and there was more than that to deal with”. Copeland was about Nuclear Power and the NHS. Sleaford, where I both printed and helped deliver some of the literature, was primarily about the NHS and local issues such as transport.
There have even been articles and comments asking in a bewildered tone ‘Why are half our Council gains in Leave areas?” Answer, because Brexit had nothing to do with those elections. Important as Brexit, the nature of Brexit and the consequences of Brexit are we must not become an obsessive single issue Party.
@Paul, in response to your comment re local election gains in Leave voting areas, I don’t think anyone is claiming this is happening because of the party’s position on Brexit (or they shouldn’t). However, we were told by Brexit supporting opponents that our position was electoral suicide, which the by-election gains clearly show is NOT the case.
What I’ve heard from people directly involved is that our gains are more down to local record, good policy responses to local concerns and bloody good local candidates, which indicate we’re far from a single issue party (in reality or by perception).