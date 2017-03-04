Great result for Alliance as majority of Northern Ireland votes against Brexit

The Northern Ireland election results are now in and they show some very encouraging trends for those of us with a liberal outlook. Our sister party, the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland, won 8 seats and got its highest vote share in 28 years. Although their number of seats stays the same at 8, in an Assembly that is 18 seats smaller, that is a major achievement. It also increased its first preference vote share by over 2%.

Voters also sent a message that they were opposed to Brexit with the biggest losers being the unionist parties, who lost 16 of the 18 seats. The DUP famously gave more than £400,000 to the Leave campaign. The impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland, particularly on the border with the Irish Republic, would be devastating as Nick Clegg wrote recently.

On her Facebook page, Alliance leader Naomi Long summed up a good night for the party:

Liberal Democrat Northern Ireland spokesperson Alison Suttie had this to say about the election result:

This is a very strong result for Naomi Long and the Alliance Party. It is clear that an increasing number of people in Northern Ireland want to see a progressive, liberal and vibrant community which celebrates diversity as a strength. With the Conservative government determined to pull Northern Ireland and the UK as a whole towards a hard Brexit, it has never been more important for Northern Ireland to have a strong, stable Executive, working in the interests of everyone in Northern Ireland and the whole community. The interests of Northern Ireland as a whole, having voted strongly to remain in the EU, are greater than the issues which cause division in the community. In the face of this challenge, I sincerely hope that all of the political parties in Northern Ireland will adopt a mature and reflective response in the forthcoming weeks, for the sake of the future for all the people of Northern Ireland.

