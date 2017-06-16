Eddie Sammon

Grenfell Tower fire: Answers, accountability and help are needed

At approximately 00:54 on Wednesday morning an horrific fire was reported at Grenfell Tower in north Kensington, London. Within half an hour the flames were reported to have engulfed an entire side of the building, leaving many people trapped inside. We need answers and to do whatever we can to help the victims and ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Firstly, The Guardian has are some questions that need to be answered:

  • How did the fire start?
  • Why did the fire spread so quickly? Was the recently fitted new cladding at fault?
  • Did the new gas pipes, which were reportedly unprotected, in the central stairway contribute?
  • Why did the building’s alarm system seem so inadequate?
  • Why were so many people told to “stay-put” rather than self-evacuate?
  • Could sprinklers have helped put out the fire more quickly?
  • Were any laws or regulations broken and who is responsible? How can the regulations and/or enforcement be strengthened?
  • Did the emergency services have sufficient equipment and resources?

The victims need our help, many of whom have lost everything. A list of trusted places to donate money can be found here:  and items can be donated to the Westaway Sports Centre on Crowthorne Road, London or St. John’s Church on Lansdowne Crescent in Notting Hill, London.

Support should also go to our brave emergency services professionals who rushed towards the fire and work hard all year around.

The Liberal Democrats have called for the cladding used on the building to be banned in the UK as it is in the US and is classed as flammable in Germany. Tom Brake said:

It is simply beyond belief to think that if just £5,000 more had been spent, these tragic deaths could have been prevented.

The government must urgently bring UK fire safety standards into line with those abroad.

It seems people’s homes were turned into death traps because they were fitted on the cheap.

It is utterly unacceptable and must never be allowed to happen again.

We must invest in safe, adequate homes for all and ensure strict fire safety standards are in place and fully implemented.

On Question Time last night, Norman Lamb said that it was unjustifiable that hotels had stronger fire safety provision than tower blocks:

I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say our thoughts go to the victims and their families. Hopefully we will have some answers and changes soon.

* Eddie Sammon is a Lib Dem supporter and a regular reader of and commenter on Liberal Democrat Voice

8 Comments

  • Eddie Sammon 16th Jun '17 - 10:28am

    Thanks Caron for adding the second part about the Liberal Democrat response! Would be good to hear responses from others in the comments section…

  • Ian Patterson 16th Jun '17 - 10:53am

    It would be helpful if various individuals who have been appearing on numerous media, attempting to pre empt the Inquiry outcome, stopped. Way too much posturing and finger wagging whilst the victims of the fire as as yet undetected.

  • Angry Steve 16th Jun '17 - 10:53am

    Here’s a good article I’ve just read on the subject: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-40290158

    The answers to your questions lie in the ideological belief system of the last four decades. Mindless outsourcing has led to situations where service providers become unaccountable to the people they are providing the service to as they just shrug their shoulders and say the (uncontactable) contractor is responsible. Mindless deregultion whereby any form of regulation is seen as a hindrance to the god of business. Mindless demonisation of people living on the margins.

    In short – free market economics. All of the above have become significantly worse since 2010.

  • Angry Steve 16th Jun '17 - 10:56am

    Ordinarily, I would agree with Ian Patterson about the correct response to such an horrific tragedy. However, there is a very serious risk to public disorder if issues aren’t addressed robustly and quickly. London is a tinderbox.

  • Sesenco 16th Jun '17 - 11:04am

    RBK&C has form. Does anyone remember Clanricarde Gardens? I think the year was 1982. A serious fire broke out in a group of houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) that resulted in several deaths. It turned out that RBK&C had not carried out the inspections that it was required to do by law. RBK&C does have a history of showing contempt towards people on low incomes.

    I think it was in 1983 that on one occasion I delivered leaflets for the SDP in Trellick Tower. While up there I noticed that the doors to the second staircase were chained shut. I said to the caretaker: “What happens if there’s a fire?” She responded: “Don’t get complicated.” A few weeks later there actually was a fire and the residents had to be evacuated.

  • theakes 16th Jun '17 - 11:13am

    Have any of our senior politicians visited the scene. If not yet another opportunity missed. We seem to be on another planet to most people.

  • Richard Underhill 16th Jun '17 - 11:38am

    It is a cliché that it takes a disaster to get anything done and has been so since fires in upper floor factories in New York in the 1890s. Complacency has been widespread since at least 1665 when the then Mayor (not Sadiq Khan) said it was only a small fire and could be easily put out (I paraphrase, so as to avoid editorial criticism).
    In office buildings such as the Euston Tower (35 floors) it is possible to instruct all the staff to leave (without running, which some consider common sense). Repeated fire drills are necessary. If middle and senior managers get notice of a fire drill they seem to arrange meetings elsewhere or sometimes refuse to evacuate when instructed by a fire marshal. In residential buildings persuasion is needed. Hotels which have been inspected have notices on internal doors saying keep closed but cleaners and delivery people come equipped with wedges to hold the doors open. Staff in tall buildings which are not air-conditioned are told that windows should not be opened because they contribute to creating a chimney effect, but open the windows anyway in hot weather. Loose papers blow away. There is also a suicide risk which is nothing to do with fire risk. Sadly this happens occasionally.
    There is a report on the BBC this morning about a nurse who jumped from the sixth floor of a building and landed on a doctor. The doctor died, the nurse survived with fractures.
    Tall buildings with lifts that are inadequately maintained become unpopular with tenants or leaseholders needing to climb stairs. Tighter regulation with adequate enforcement might make these buildings more usable. At least one lift should be fire safe and used in emergencies for disabled people who are not ambulant, including slow moving ambulant (and people with serious eyesight problems) because the slow moving ambulant slow down everybody else or create a temptation to try to overtake on the stairs.
    People should be told not to put water on electrical fires, it makes the fire worse, therefore look at a fire extinguisher before using it. Not everybody speaks English, so EU regulations should continue to exist and be enforced in the event of Brexit, not just in hotels.

  • Richard Wingfield 16th Jun '17 - 11:39am

    It is, as Ian and Steve say, important to wait for the results of the public inquiry before we reach any conclusions about accountability and the longer-term reforms needed to make sure such a horrific event can never happen again. But the reality is that (a) that inquiry is unlikely to report for at least a year, (b) there have been several reports over the years on this issue (including a parliamentary select committee report in 2000 and a coroner’s report after a similar fire in 2013) and (c) there are people living in high-rise buildings right now who will be deeply worried about the safety of their own buildings. There is no reason to wait before taking any action when there have been recommendations made which could be effected and when people are, rightly, very concerned. Let’s take those steps which we already know will improve the situation now, and use the recommendations of the full public iniquiry to form the basis for longer-term reform.

