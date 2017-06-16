Grenfell Tower fire: Answers, accountability and help are needed

At approximately 00:54 on Wednesday morning an horrific fire was reported at Grenfell Tower in north Kensington, London. Within half an hour the flames were reported to have engulfed an entire side of the building, leaving many people trapped inside. We need answers and to do whatever we can to help the victims and ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Firstly, The Guardian has are some questions that need to be answered:

How did the fire start?

Why did the fire spread so quickly? Was the recently fitted new cladding at fault?

Did the new gas pipes, which were reportedly unprotected, in the central stairway contribute?

Why did the building’s alarm system seem so inadequate?

Why were so many people told to “stay-put” rather than self-evacuate?

Could sprinklers have helped put out the fire more quickly?

Were any laws or regulations broken and who is responsible? How can the regulations and/or enforcement be strengthened?

Did the emergency services have sufficient equipment and resources?

The victims need our help, many of whom have lost everything. A list of trusted places to donate money can be found here: and items can be donated to the Westaway Sports Centre on Crowthorne Road, London or St. John’s Church on Lansdowne Crescent in Notting Hill, London.

Support should also go to our brave emergency services professionals who rushed towards the fire and work hard all year around.

The Liberal Democrats have called for the cladding used on the building to be banned in the UK as it is in the US and is classed as flammable in Germany. Tom Brake said:

It is simply beyond belief to think that if just £5,000 more had been spent, these tragic deaths could have been prevented. The government must urgently bring UK fire safety standards into line with those abroad. It seems people’s homes were turned into death traps because they were fitted on the cheap. It is utterly unacceptable and must never be allowed to happen again. We must invest in safe, adequate homes for all and ensure strict fire safety standards are in place and fully implemented.

On Question Time last night, Norman Lamb said that it was unjustifiable that hotels had stronger fire safety provision than tower blocks:

Norman Lamb questions how there can be tighter regulations in hotels, than there are in some tower blocks

I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say our thoughts go to the victims and their families. Hopefully we will have some answers and changes soon.

