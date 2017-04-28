Happy Ed Balls Day everyone!

2016 was such a strange year when the unexpected happened. There was Brexit and Trump but there was nothing so strange as certain of us actually getting to like Ed Balls.

So, today, on Ed Balls Day, here is something to amuse or shock you. (Delete as applicable). You will never be able to unsee it, though.

Tim Farron, who caused yesterday’s social media sensation, “smell my spaniel” marked the occasion:

Happy Ed Balls day pic.twitter.com/zLn8bOsjG7 — Tim Farron (@timfarron) April 28, 2017

