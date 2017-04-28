Caron Lindsay

Happy Ed Balls Day everyone!

By | Fri 28th April 2017 - 9:56 pm

2016 was such a strange year when the unexpected happened. There was Brexit and Trump but there was nothing so strange as certain of us actually getting to like Ed Balls.

So, today, on Ed Balls Day, here is something to amuse or shock you. (Delete as applicable). You will never be able to unsee it, though.

Tim Farron, who caused yesterday’s social media sensation, “smell my spaniel” marked the occasion:

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

