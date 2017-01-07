Caron Lindsay

Happy Golden Jubilee to the Cleggster

By | Sat 7th January 2017 - 9:03 am

It feels like 5 minutes since Nick Clegg and I were relative political youngsters in the East Midlands so it seems very strange indeed that all of a sudden he is celebrating his 50th birthday today.

When I was growing up, 50 seemed totally ancient. A hundred years ago, 50 was getting to the top range of life expectancy. But now it seems like it’s only barely into middle age. People start new careers in their 50s. Sadly, Barack Obama is going to be doing just that in a fortnight at the age of 55.

In the time I’ve known him, Nick has gone from being enthusiastic candidate seeking selection to MEP to party leader to Deputy Prime Minister. It has been quite the roller-coaster ride.

Now, of course, he’s one of the most authoritative and credible voices this country has on the European Union and our relationship with it. He knows exactly how it works and is uniquely well placed to comment. He has negotiated trade deals on behalf of the EU. He has worked with it as Deputy Prime Minister where he held the Tories back from doing all the stupid things they did the second they won a parliamentary majority.

It’s worth taking some time this weekend to read through Nick’s Brexit Challenge papers if you haven’t already. In them he tackles issues of trade, security and the single market and it is well worth getting up to speed on the issues so you can feel more confident about fielding questions.

But that’s enough serious politicking. Today is the day to wish Nick a Happy Golden Jubilee and good luck for the next half century.  Given his fortune-telling Mystic Clegg powers, he probably has more idea than we do about what that holds, of course.

One of my favourite Nick moments is when he came along to the LDV Awards Ceremony at the Glasgow Conference in 2013. He was down to present the award for Councillor of the Year to Hull’s Abi Bell. Given that the room was full of people who, shall we say, were not all his biggest fans, I fully expected him to breeze in, do his thing and breeze out again. In fact, he turned up early, chatted away to everybody and acted as Paddy Ashdown’s glamorous assistant showing off the hilarious photos of the year, which included this one of David Laws and a shetland pony, on my iPad. It was all very relaxed and funny.

In his remarks, he described LDV as “intriguing, infuriating and inspiring.”

Sadly, LDV’s invitation to his birthday party seems to have got lost in the post, but we’re not bitter. We all hope he has a lovely day.

I’m also going to completely abuse my position as editor and wish my cousin David, who’s 40 today, a very happy birthday, too.

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGlenn 7th Jan - 8:57am
    Arnold, Technological changes happen whether you have mass immigration or not. The implications are exactly the same either way.
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 7th Jan - 8:44am
    @Glenn, well then...let's hope they understand the price. Japan is developing care-roboters.
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 7th Jan - 8:36am
    2jedibeeftrix, unemployed Romanians pay no taxes at home, but their remittances are a major source of Romanian income; social benefits are practically nonexistent there. The...
  • User AvatarGlenn 7th Jan - 8:35am
    Arnold. Mass immigration has never been popular with locals. The actual support figures have barely shifted since the late 1960s when about 80% of the...
  • User AvatarPat 7th Jan - 8:32am
    Have you watched the BBC 3 documentary 'Illegal Job Centre'? It's only 12 minutes long and available on iPlayer. The documentary highlights the issue of...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 7th Jan - 8:08am
    Glenn, I believe it was made unpopular by extremists who used no arguments, so why should we give up? An economic argument is always debatable...