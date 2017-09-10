Caron Lindsay

Have you got your Lib Dem Disco tickets yet?

By | Sun 10th September 2017 - 11:53 am

In recent years, the hottest place to be on the Saturday night of Conference is the Lib Dem Disco. This year it’s back for the fourth time.

This year, the organisers are being uncharacteristically cagey about their line-up, tantalising us by drip-feeding out the contestants who will be competing for the prized accolade of Best DJ. The title has been won for the last two years in fantastic style by Jo Swinson. The last time I spoke to her about it she was adamant she wasn’t going to go for the hat-trick.

So far, we know that Lib Dem Newbies co-founder and force of nature Daisy Benson and Lib Dem Peer and former MEP Sarah Ludford will be taking their turns at the decks.

The first year the contest took place, I was very proud of myself when I came second only to the mighty Alistair Carmichael after a fairly loose interpretation of the term disco . We were in Glasgow, after all. That was the year the Standard referred to me as a Lib Dem MP and publicised my son’s horrified reaction to hearing what I was going to do.

The event usually gets the attention of various media outlets. Buzzfeed enjoyed Paddy Ashdown’s set in 2015 and The Mirror last year.

Make sure you get your ticket here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

