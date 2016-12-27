Help us find the Liberal Democrat Stars of 2016

For the last couple of years, around this time, we’ve asked you to name your Liberal Democrat Stars of the year. Little did we know that in 2013, what we thought might be an interesting comments thread for a day or two would turn into a six part Liberal Democrat Roll of Honour with some really lovely tributes to some fabulous people. This year, we’ve had a few nominations already!

Last year, my introductory post talked about 2015 as the worst year ever to be a Liberal Democrat. It certainly was a stinker. This year, we find our own fortunes improving, but our core values of human rights and international co-operation under threat as never before. We’ve voted to leave the EU after a horrendously mendacious Leave campaign and a limp, disjointed Remain effort that didn’t even enthuse passionate EU-philes, let alone the general public. We have a massive job of work to do in the years to come to prevent our country, our continent and the wider world throwing away the gains of the last 70 years and descending into hatred and prejudice as s substitute for genuine social justice.

It’s going to be tough. No doubt about that. This is why, more than ever, we need to acknowledge and appreciate those amongst us who help to us along the way. These are the people who inspire us to do more than we ever thought we could, to go out in the wind and rain with yet another bundle of leaflets, to make more phone calls, to give up another weekend.

This isn’t just about honouring the Great and the Good, although they are as eligible as anyone else. It’s about appreciating anyone from grassroots activist to Cabinet Minister (and we still have one of those, in Wales) who has made your Liberal Democrat journey easier, more stimulating and satisfying or who has provided comfort and inspiration for the future.

You can make your suggestions in several ways:

in the comments to this and other posts in the next few days

by [email protected]

by tweeting @libdemvoice

Just tell us who you are nominating and why.

I’m going to kick things off with a nomination of my own. Step forward Liz Barrett from Perth. Liz has been involved in the party for decades and is a brilliant organiser. Nowhere was this more evident than back in 2006 in the aftermath of the Dunfermline by-election. While I got to grips with casework, Liz, as a volunteer, set up Willie Rennie’s office and put systems and processes in place that really worked for us. She has campaigned all over Scotland, most recently in the North East for Christine Jardine and, during the Scottish elections, in Willie Rennie’s successful campaign in North East Fife. It was during that last campaign that she fell over and broke her wrist while leafletting. That didn’t keep her from phoning though. She just keeps going whatever. The Scottish Parliament Dunfermline by-election in 2013 came not long after she’d had a major operation on her hip yet she showed up and did a power of work there.

Not only that, but every year she and her husband Pete host the annual Perth Strawberry and Fizz party in their garden. Liz’s baking would give Mary Berry a run for her money. Delicious little pancakes, perfect little meringues, cream scones with strawberries on the top. Yum.

Who do you want to acknowledge and appreciate this year? Let us know and we’ll tell the Lib Dem World.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings