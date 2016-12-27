Help us find the Liberal Democrat Stars of 2016

For the last couple of years, around this time, we’ve asked you to name your Liberal Democrat Stars of the year. Little did we know that in 2013, what we thought might be an interesting comments thread for a day or two would turn into a six part Liberal Democrat Roll of Honour with some really lovely tributes to some fabulous people. This year, we’ve had a few nominations already!
Last year, my introductory post talked about 2015 as the worst year ever to be a Liberal Democrat. It certainly was a stinker. This year, we find our own fortunes improving, but our core values of human rights and international co-operation under threat as never before. We’ve voted to leave the EU after a horrendously mendacious Leave campaign and a limp, disjointed Remain effort that didn’t even enthuse passionate EU-philes, let alone the general public. We have a massive job of work to do in the years to come to prevent our country, our continent and the wider world throwing away the gains of the last 70 years and descending into hatred and prejudice as s substitute for genuine social justice.
It’s going to be tough. No doubt about that. This is why, more than ever, we need to acknowledge and appreciate those amongst us who help to us along the way. These are the people who inspire us to do more than we ever thought we could, to go out in the wind and rain with yet another bundle of leaflets, to make more phone calls, to give up another weekend.
This isn’t just about honouring the Great and the Good, although they are as eligible as anyone else. It’s about appreciating anyone from grassroots activist to Cabinet Minister (and we still have one of those, in Wales) who has made your Liberal Democrat journey easier, more stimulating and satisfying or who has provided comfort and inspiration for the future.
You can make your suggestions in several ways:
- in the comments to this and other posts in the next few days
- by [email protected]
- by tweeting @libdemvoice
Just tell us who you are nominating and why.
I’m going to kick things off with a nomination of my own. Step forward Liz Barrett from Perth. Liz has been involved in the party for decades and is a brilliant organiser. Nowhere was this more evident than back in 2006 in the aftermath of the Dunfermline by-election. While I got to grips with casework, Liz, as a volunteer, set up Willie Rennie’s office and put systems and processes in place that really worked for us. She has campaigned all over Scotland, most recently in the North East for Christine Jardine and, during the Scottish elections, in Willie Rennie’s successful campaign in North East Fife. It was during that last campaign that she fell over and broke her wrist while leafletting. That didn’t keep her from phoning though. She just keeps going whatever. The Scottish Parliament Dunfermline by-election in 2013 came not long after she’d had a major operation on her hip yet she showed up and did a power of work there.
Not only that, but every year she and her husband Pete host the annual Perth Strawberry and Fizz party in their garden. Liz’s baking would give Mary Berry a run for her money. Delicious little pancakes, perfect little meringues, cream scones with strawberries on the top. Yum.
Who do you want to acknowledge and appreciate this year? Let us know and we’ll tell the Lib Dem World.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Top of the list for me is Liz Leffman. From the morning after she was selected when we did photos and media in Chipping Norton with Tim, through to the count, Liz did everything that was asked of her without complaint and showed genuine positive leadership throughout. That picture of her laughingnext to grumpy Robert Courts at the count said it all.
And I nominate the volunteers who turned up in that first week of the Witney campaign. They came in such numbers that we immediately raised our expectations about what could be achieved.
Too many to name individually but Candy Piercy, Ian Morton, Stephanie Ouzman, Penny Silva and Dawn Glatz were among those who helped get the campaign moving and then turned up repeatedly throughout.
Neil, you are not the first to mention Liz:-). One of the best by-election candidates I have ever known. Brilliant on the doorsteps, fantastic to all the volunteers who turned up to help her, a fantastic performer at the hustings. Everything you would ever want in a candidate.
There are many people I could nominate that have been so kind and helpful to me in the last year, as not only a new(ish) member of the party I was also selected to stand as a candidate for Edinburgh City Council. To say I knew nothing is an understatement but luckily several very experienced individuals joined my team and with their incredible help we are really making some progress. I would first like to mention Alex Cole-Hamilton and Kevin Lang to thank them for their strong leadership and their generosity, sharing their vast experience and incredible patience. Next Mike Gray who not only manages the finances but is a champion Focus deliverer. Tom Utting a very determined and positive campaign manager, without whom I would be lost. But my actual nomination goes to Gregan Crawford a man who knows Connect and has designed the most fantastic runs that make all of our lives so much easier. He has given so much not only to me but to so many other Candidates. In the short time I have known him he has updated all my delivery runs, printing easy to understand instructions for deliverers new and old, trained my assistant in the complexity that is Connect, printed, folded and organised three 12,000 Focus deliveries and many more things. The man is quite simply a legend and that is why with so much competition he gets my nomination.
Hal beat me to nominating Gregan Crawford so
I’ll just second her on that one. I’d also like to give a shoutout to my agent Gillian Gloyer, who a) really encouraged me to stand in the first place and b) took on all the heavy lifting and bureaucracy for a slightly confused and very busy first time candidate!