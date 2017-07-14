High, positive impact for a hard-fighting political machine.

The Liberal Democrats are preparing for new leadership at a time when a gaping vacuum continues across the British political spectrum. Our strong and motivating voice is needed more than ever. The challenge is how to make it heard.

I wrote earlier advocating broad brush changes to the party (Get clever, get brave and reform to win,). I now follow up with four examples of initiatives that could give us high, positive impact with minimal paperwork.

First, investigate bad practice. In March, the party brilliantly uncovered EU nurses quitting the NHS through a Freedom of Information request. There needs to be a stream of such reports. Within our membership is an array of skilled investigators from the security services, lawyers, journalists and others. Investigative units could uncover bad and illegal practice in housing, the environment, the health service and so on with results fed through our MPs and peers to hold government to account. This would require an element of top-down management, but if handled effectively, one stunning investigation after another could have the public on the edge of their seats, expectantly waiting to see what appalling misdeeds the Liberal Democrats uncover next.

Second, deploy the peers. Twelve MPs are unable to offer British voters wide parliamentary representation. But, the Liberal Democrats have almost a hundred peers in the House of Lords, each with a geographical area, town or village attached to their title. They could hold regular surgeries and feed issues into the parliamentary system through questions and committees. This would show voters that there is no corner of Britain the Liberal Democrat hand does not touch. It would also initiate a long overdue change of thinking within our unelected upper chamber, showing that peers are also grass-roots parliamentarians aware of people’s concerns. Many do this already. Many do not.

Third, EU reform. We cannot sell a reversal of Brexit to the British electorate without there being reform within the EU itself. This has now begun, but Britain is not involved. The Liberal Democrats could have a team working with EU parliamentarians who are designing a modern EU that would be acceptable to the millions whose trust has been lost. As the new Europe unfolds, the Liberal Democrats would be the only British party operating at its heart.

Finally, our name. Liberal Democrats is clumsy, indecisive and rolls uneasily off the tongue. The name is a hybrid created by that long-ago failed split from Labour. To get noticed, a party that wants to punch through needs a re-branding of sorts. We could return simply to being the Liberal Party. Or we could go one step further indicating that we are becoming a lean, convincing, modern, hard-fighting political machine and call ourselves the New Liberal Party.

* Humphrey Hawksley is an author and journalist, specializing in international affairs, and on the executive of the Hammersmith and Fulham Party