High, positive impact for a hard-fighting political machine.

The Liberal Democrats are preparing for new leadership at a time when a gaping vacuum continues across the British political spectrum. Our strong and motivating voice is needed more than ever. The challenge is how to make it heard.
I wrote earlier advocating broad brush changes to the party (Get clever, get brave and reform to win,). I now follow up with four examples of initiatives that could give us high, positive impact with minimal paperwork.
First, investigate bad practice. In March, the party brilliantly uncovered EU nurses quitting the NHS through a Freedom of Information request. There needs to be a stream of such reports. Within our membership is an array of skilled investigators from the security services, lawyers, journalists and others. Investigative units could uncover bad and illegal practice in housing, the environment, the health service and so on with results fed through our MPs and peers to hold government to account. This would require an element of top-down management, but if handled effectively, one stunning investigation after another could have the public on the edge of their seats, expectantly waiting to see what appalling misdeeds the Liberal Democrats uncover next.
Second, deploy the peers. Twelve MPs are unable to offer British voters wide parliamentary representation. But, the Liberal Democrats have almost a hundred peers in the House of Lords, each with a geographical area, town or village attached to their title. They could hold regular surgeries and feed issues into the parliamentary system through questions and committees. This would show voters that there is no corner of Britain the Liberal Democrat hand does not touch. It would also initiate a long overdue change of thinking within our unelected upper chamber, showing that peers are also grass-roots parliamentarians aware of people’s concerns. Many do this already. Many do not.
Third, EU reform. We cannot sell a reversal of Brexit to the British electorate without there being reform within the EU itself. This has now begun, but Britain is not involved. The Liberal Democrats could have a team working with EU parliamentarians who are designing a modern EU that would be acceptable to the millions whose trust has been lost. As the new Europe unfolds, the Liberal Democrats would be the only British party operating at its heart.
Finally, our name. Liberal Democrats is clumsy, indecisive and rolls uneasily off the tongue. The name is a hybrid created by that long-ago failed split from Labour. To get noticed, a party that wants to punch through needs a re-branding of sorts. We could return simply to being the Liberal Party. Or we could go one step further indicating that we are becoming a lean, convincing, modern, hard-fighting political machine and call ourselves the New Liberal Party.
* Humphrey Hawksley is an author and journalist, specializing in international affairs, and on the executive of the Hammersmith and Fulham Party
There is a Liberal Party that would not like us take over their name. New Labour worked for them, New Liberal might work for us but it would need to be associated with a raft of new policies and a new approach.
“New Liberal” sounds too much like “Neo-Liberal”, which has negative connotations amongst a significant chunk of the country.
I agree with everything here, except do we really need a rename/rebrand? I have no problem with us being Liberal or Liberal Democrats, or more normally “Lib Dems” amongst everyone else, whether they vote for us or not. A rebrand just seems like we have something to hide, we’ve lost the plot, or we’ve failed miserably and need a reboot.
I agree that we need to rebrand. Start with the name. Then look at everything else, including the message and the collateral. Eventually, we might be able to decide what colour our posters are supposed to be and what font we use.
Or we could be really radical and just campaign consistently on Lib Dem policies that are relevant to voters. Like we used to.
Oh -and stick to those policies when we get the chance to implement them instead of reversing them overnight.
Humphrey , as with some others, makes such a silly and so pointless dig at the history of the very party he cares to help ! TheSDP can be derided by some, I was a youth in Labour at the time, they called them many things, seeing the shyness of the Labour malcontent moderates today, I think the gang of four and their many colleagues were brave and principled.
The word Democrats is more important in the title than anything as to drop it at the moment we are seen as flying in the face of democracy , which we are not doing, is to , fly in the face of democracy , as most of us are democrats first !
We should perhaps re brand. We should, if we did or do, become full paetners with our sister party in NI and become , as we were in those SDP years, The Alliance , we were known as , or the SDP / Liberal Alliance, There is thus now, The Alliance Party of Northern Ireland , it could be at uk level, The Alliance Party of Liberal Democrats, known as the Alliance Party, with the The Alliance Party of Scotland , England ,Wales, the nations versions for oraganising.
We are the party that represents alliance, everything speaks of that, unity, coalition, agreement, debate, iterntionalism.
The article is good, this part of it just daft.
As the series of comments show, there is no appetite for it.
Extra edition,
On the subject I comment on, we have two main reasons why the name I advocate would work , one I mention, the other , it , because of Brexit, helps us emerge in and maintain , the unity or relationships we need in Europe, where we are part of The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe. They unlike some still are keen to be Democrats as well as an Alliance and Europeans !!!
Au contraire, Lorenzo. In brand terms the LDs are the new kids on the block. We are not the Heinz Baked Beans or Lea and Perrins of the political world. The LDs were created in 1988, Labour in 1900 and the Conservative Party in 1909 (depending on how far you are willing to go back even the late 1600s). The point is, we don’t have the history.
Do the LDs even have a branding strategy? I doubt it. Tired colours, tired logo, a consistent underperformance in parliamentary elections. The most change that the LDs have effected in recent memory was in coalition. Still, we drive the guilt and shame narrative over that instead of countering any negativity with robust rebuttals. Now, with the relentless corporal mortification that many members have indulged in the rest of the electorate think it was all about the Clegg tuition fees debacle and nothing good.
How does one shed baggage and start afresh? A rebrand is a start. Simple and clearly stated brand values that everyone can repeat, understand and get behind. Candidates that are vetted to ensure they are the right Brand Ambassadors and so on and so forth.
If the corporate marketing speak makes one uncomfortable then regarding product promotion and sales they live in a cave. And yes, no point getting on a high-horse of righteousness, a party is a product to be packaged and sold. Brand loyalty needs to be built, the brand needs to be nurtured, the brand needs to be effective. Presently, it isn’t.
Having a corporate approach does not make us uncaring corporate bastards. There are many good brands out there that are major brands. Why can’t we be one of them. When the public can tell you what we stand for, who are leader is and why we are great then we are doing the right thing.
Trudeau is a brand, Macron is a brand, Thatcher was a brand, Trump is a brand, Putin is a brand, The Queen is a brand. Why shouldn’t we be?