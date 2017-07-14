Humphrey Hawksley

High, positive impact for a hard-fighting political machine.

By | Fri 14th July 2017 - 1:25 pm

The Liberal Democrats are preparing for new leadership at a time when a gaping vacuum continues across the British political spectrum. Our strong and motivating voice is needed more than ever. The challenge is how to make it heard.

I wrote earlier advocating broad brush changes to the party (Get clever, get brave and reform to win,). I now follow up with four examples of initiatives that could give us high, positive impact with minimal paperwork.

First, investigate bad practice. In March, the party brilliantly uncovered EU nurses quitting the NHS through a Freedom of Information request. There needs to be a stream of such reports. Within our membership is an array of skilled investigators from the security services, lawyers, journalists and others. Investigative units could uncover bad and illegal practice in housing, the environment, the health service and so on with results fed through our MPs and peers to hold government to account.  This would require an element of top-down management, but if handled effectively, one stunning investigation after another could have the public on the edge of their seats, expectantly waiting to see what appalling misdeeds the Liberal Democrats uncover next. 

Second, deploy the peers. Twelve MPs are unable to offer British voters wide parliamentary representation. But, the Liberal Democrats have almost a hundred peers in the House of Lords, each with a geographical area, town or village attached to their title.  They could hold regular surgeries and feed issues into the parliamentary system through questions and committees. This would show voters that there is no corner of Britain the Liberal Democrat hand does not touch. It would also initiate a long overdue change of thinking within our unelected upper chamber, showing that peers are also grass-roots parliamentarians aware of people’s concerns. Many do this already. Many do not.

Third, EU reform. We cannot sell a reversal of Brexit to the British electorate without there being reform within the EU itself. This has now begun, but Britain is not involved. The Liberal Democrats could have a team working with EU parliamentarians who are designing a modern EU that would be acceptable to the millions whose trust has been lost.  As the new Europe unfolds, the Liberal Democrats would be the only British party operating at its heart.

Finally, our name. Liberal Democrats is clumsy, indecisive and rolls uneasily off the tongue. The name is a hybrid created by that long-ago failed split from Labour.  To get noticed, a party that wants to punch through needs a re-branding of sorts. We could return simply to being the Liberal Party.  Or we could go one step further indicating that we are becoming a lean, convincing, modern, hard-fighting political machine and call ourselves the New Liberal Party.

* Humphrey Hawksley is an author and journalist, specializing in international affairs, and on the executive of the Hammersmith and Fulham Party

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

7 Comments

  • David Becket 14th Jul '17 - 1:31pm

    There is a Liberal Party that would not like us take over their name. New Labour worked for them, New Liberal might work for us but it would need to be associated with a raft of new policies and a new approach.

  • John Chandler 14th Jul '17 - 1:33pm

    “New Liberal” sounds too much like “Neo-Liberal”, which has negative connotations amongst a significant chunk of the country.

    I agree with everything here, except do we really need a rename/rebrand? I have no problem with us being Liberal or Liberal Democrats, or more normally “Lib Dems” amongst everyone else, whether they vote for us or not. A rebrand just seems like we have something to hide, we’ve lost the plot, or we’ve failed miserably and need a reboot.

  • Max Wilkinson 14th Jul '17 - 1:39pm

    I agree that we need to rebrand. Start with the name. Then look at everything else, including the message and the collateral. Eventually, we might be able to decide what colour our posters are supposed to be and what font we use.

  • paul holmes 14th Jul '17 - 1:52pm

    Or we could be really radical and just campaign consistently on Lib Dem policies that are relevant to voters. Like we used to.

    Oh -and stick to those policies when we get the chance to implement them instead of reversing them overnight.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 14th Jul '17 - 1:53pm

    Humphrey , as with some others, makes such a silly and so pointless dig at the history of the very party he cares to help ! TheSDP can be derided by some, I was a youth in Labour at the time, they called them many things, seeing the shyness of the Labour malcontent moderates today, I think the gang of four and their many colleagues were brave and principled.

    The word Democrats is more important in the title than anything as to drop it at the moment we are seen as flying in the face of democracy , which we are not doing, is to , fly in the face of democracy , as most of us are democrats first !

    We should perhaps re brand. We should, if we did or do, become full paetners with our sister party in NI and become , as we were in those SDP years, The Alliance , we were known as , or the SDP / Liberal Alliance, There is thus now, The Alliance Party of Northern Ireland , it could be at uk level, The Alliance Party of Liberal Democrats, known as the Alliance Party, with the The Alliance Party of Scotland , England ,Wales, the nations versions for oraganising.

    We are the party that represents alliance, everything speaks of that, unity, coalition, agreement, debate, iterntionalism.

    The article is good, this part of it just daft.

    As the series of comments show, there is no appetite for it.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 14th Jul '17 - 2:00pm

    Extra edition,

    On the subject I comment on, we have two main reasons why the name I advocate would work , one I mention, the other , it , because of Brexit, helps us emerge in and maintain , the unity or relationships we need in Europe, where we are part of The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe. They unlike some still are keen to be Democrats as well as an Alliance and Europeans !!!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMax Wilkinson 14th Jul - 2:01pm
    I wonder whether, in the current context, it's possible for most politicians to be electorally successful with a moderate message. By that I mean a...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 14th Jul - 2:00pm
    Extra edition, On the subject I comment on, we have two main reasons why the name I advocate would work , one I mention, the...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 14th Jul - 1:53pm
    Humphrey , as with some others, makes such a silly and so pointless dig at the history of the very party he cares to help...
  • User Avatarpaul holmes 14th Jul - 1:52pm
    Or we could be really radical and just campaign consistently on Lib Dem policies that are relevant to voters. Like we used to. Oh -and...
  • User Avatarpaul holmes 14th Jul - 1:42pm
    Excellent analysis Theo. As someone else says above, if there was a quick fix/quick win approach can you really believe that it would not already...
  • User AvatarMax Wilkinson 14th Jul - 1:39pm
    I agree that we need to rebrand. Start with the name. Then look at everything else, including the message and the collateral. Eventually, we might...