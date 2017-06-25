Housing fire safety a civil emergency – Brinton

Sal Brinton, who sits on the All Party Parliamentary Fire Safety and Rescue Group has said that the Government should declare a civil emergency over fire safety in tower blocks and compensate those who had been evacuated. During the flooding damage in 2015, the Government extended a Council Tax discount to help those who had been badly affected. Sal said that those evacuated should have their Council Tax suspended:

This is a civil emergency. The government must guarantee funding for local councils to do everything necessary to keep people safe and compensate those who have had their lives disrupted.

Camden Council did the right thing by promptly evacuating unsafe tower blocks. But those affected need to be treated fairly and with dignity.

The government should provide funding to ensure people evacuated from their homes don’t have to pay a penny of council tax until they’ve returned.