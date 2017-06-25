Housing fire safety a civil emergency – Brinton

Sal Brinton, who sits on the All Party Parliamentary Fire Safety and Rescue Group has said that the Government should declare a civil emergency over fire safety in tower blocks and compensate those who had been evacuated. During the flooding damage in 2015, the Government extended a Council Tax discount to help those who had been badly affected. Sal said that those evacuated should have their Council Tax suspended:
This is a civil emergency. The government must guarantee funding for local councils to do everything necessary to keep people safe and compensate those who have had their lives disrupted.
Camden Council did the right thing by promptly evacuating unsafe tower blocks. But those affected need to be treated fairly and with dignity.
The government should provide funding to ensure people evacuated from their homes don’t have to pay a penny of council tax until they’ve returned.
Civil Emergency?
If memory serves me, the middle class residents of areas prone to flooding were supported in getting affordable insurance, ad it’s apparently outwith their control. I wonder if there will be a similar drive to help people in poor areas to keep their premiums down, given it’s no more their fault if they live in a property at risk of fire or in a high crime area.
Just heard on the radio that Teresa May said in parliament that there were 600 tower blocks thought to be affected. So far only 37 samples have been received and 35 of these have been tested and they have all failed.
Apparently there are councils who “know” their buildings are safe because of tests they have done themselves. If I were living in a tower block I would want any cladding to be tested again. Some councils haven’t yet told tenants that their building are unsafe now they know the results of the tests.
Of course this is a civil emergency and councils will need financial support to sort out the problem. It may not just be tower blocks that are affected because other public buildings like hospitals and schools may be affected as well as they were in Melbourne, Australia.
I hope all our Councillors and activists will ask questions about these buildings in their local area because it’s something that needs sorting now if a fault in a fridge freezer can cause such loss of life. Who is to blame and what went wrong is something that can wait but I believe people’s safety is much more important. At the very least sprinklers and fire alarms should be installed in all tower blocks even if they are deemed safe.