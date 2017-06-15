“How do the Lib Dems survive a stronger than ever two-party system?”

During this General Election campaign I spent my time helping my local party and in the last week, helping in a target seat. It became clear that this election wasn’t a Brexit election but instead a clear battle between Corbyn and May, Red vs Blue.

The policies of the Lib Dems didn’t seem to resonate nationally even though they were clearly sensible and credible, which lead to our party’s vote share declining by 0.5% compared to 2015. From this it’s clear to see that tactical voting damaged the party in nine target seats leading to deposits been lost in the most extreme circumstances. With the two main parties obtaining a collective 82.4% of the vote, higher than any election since 1970, we need to focus on surviving in a two party system now more than ever.

While our vote share did decline, we did however make net gains but also losing some of the party’s best talent like Nick Clegg on the way. The fact that the party could still make gains in such a tough political climate for third parties is a demonstration for future survival. Targeting the right seats with a mass amount of resources from the central party and the nearby local parties shows how, as a party, we can still stand toe-to-toe with the two larger parties.

Moreover the party shouldn’t have got so bogged down with what should be non-issues. Farron constantly being badgered by the media about his LGBTQ stances could have done the damage in places such as Richmond Park where we lost by just 45 votes. A wobbly election campaign paralleled with the Labour vote holding up in target seats was fatal in so many places such as Cambridge. That is another challenge the party will have to deal with if we are to survive through a two party system stronger than it’s been in my lifetime.

In the light of this election result the Lib Dems have to figure out how to carry on opposing the two main parties by carrying our liberal and tolerant values through this politically turbulent time. As a party we should continue to champion issues on the NHS, mental health and Europe as well as make a new and fresh push for a fairer voting system that would see us no longer discriminated against. While opposing our two rivals on key issues we disagree on, we should also seek to reach out to them in areas we can compromise and make deals that put the country firs;, the key area where this should take place is on Brexit. If the voice of 12 outright pro-EU MPs can fight to keep Britain in the single market alongside what’s left of the moderate wing of the Labour Party and the Scottish Nationalist Party, then the Lib Dems can safely say they fought for what they believed in and got a result.

In addition to lacing fresh new ideas with the longstanding liberal beliefs, there’s the task that all parties are fronted with: understanding this new political territory. The young and old are more divided on issues than ever and Brexit was a political earthquake that the country is still reeling from. The Lib Dems need to be pragmatic to do what they can to survive and then thrive. This being my first general election has taught me a lot about how our tenacious party continues to not only survive but grow and, although the result could have gone a lot better sit hows that we will not be squeezed out of the argument on so many of Britain’s key issues.

* Jack Haines joined the Liberal Democrats in 2015 at the age of 16.